his sentence shock to fight against racism !

Sophie Turner does not like discrimination. The actress of Game of Thrones has delivered a catchphrase shock and a poignant against racism.

Like many stars, Sophie Turner uses her voice to the fight against racism. This is of course a result of the movement Black Lives Matter. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

While the peoples are becoming more and more against racism, Sophie Turner does the same. Thus, the star has delivered on his account Instagram a sentence that speaks for itself.

Sophie Turner doesn’t have any tweezers to tackle this subject. It does not, therefore, a dead hand, and it takes a position without detour on social networks, evidenced by his last story IG.

Above, the actress of Game of Thrones book a quote from Desmond Tutu. Nobel peace prize, this man seems to inspire the pretty redhead, who wanted to reshare his message.

“If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor “we read on a black background. The words do not seem to be chosen at random.

The post Sophie Turner has parts in red, to know “neutral “, “injustice “ and “oppressor “. What to do ensure that the message pounds the spirit of their subscribers.

Sophie Turner: more than ever committed against racism

Earlier, the actress has also posted a message poignantly in his last post. It reads : “my heart is heavy. I would like standing in solidarity to those who speak out about racism, fighting for justice and equality” .

Of course, the message of Sophie Turner doesn’t stop there. “Silence is not an option “she said. “If my voice is not the one that needs to be heard, I want to put before those who should,”.

The actress was then listed several accounts of the people who according to it, deserve to be heard. Among them, we can mention Rachel Elizabeth Cargle, or the account activist The Great Unlearn.

