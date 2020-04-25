his sliding tackle to Grammy’s which is a lot of laughter from viewers

It all starts with a video archive, published on 22 February by a account that specializes in pop culture of recent decades. We see Mariah Carey on the cable channel MTV Unplugged in 1992, and interpret tube Emotions in not hesitating to climb into the high-pitched. As a reminder, the tessitura of the singer stretches over 5 octaves (more than the late Prince !). Amused, the mom of twins Morrocan and Monroe then grabbed his phone to prove that nothing had changed, despite the years that pass.

Video Tik Tok shared more than 37,000 times

On the application Tik Tok, but also his Twitter account, Mariah Carey then, in scene with his 8-year old daughter, born of his romance with her ex Nick Cannon : the little girl is the playback on the treble of his diva of a mother, who sings hidden behind a wall. A video for the least viral : it was shared more than 37,000 times since Tuesday, February 25. Because Mariah Carey not only has an awesome body : she also has a terrible sense of humor.

34 Grammy nominations… before 2008

If you doubt, the one who had broken the Internet with his Bottle Cap Challenge has again demonstrated this Friday on Twitter. While a user bragging about the outfit that she wears in her video Tik Tok, similar to a dress she could wear “if it accepted a Grammy“, Mariah Carey has not missed the opportunity to tackle the ceremony and the college of voters. “If only they were of the same opinion“jokes does it in a message shared more than 14,000 times. Because it’s been 12 years that the artist may not be rewarded… since his last appointment dates back to 2008 ! However, this is not because they have not been popular for many years in the past : Mariah Carey account not less than 34 Grammy nominations, 5 awards. But since, it is the quiet flat for one that will mount on stage tonight and tomorrow in Las Vegas, in the framework of the show The Butterfly Returns… Case to follow in 2021.