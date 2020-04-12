his son in danger ? The singer reassured his fans after they were alerted

Even confined away from the Hexagon, in his beautiful villa of Los Angeles, California, Matt Pokora can always count on his fans. So, this Sunday, April 12, they were many on Twitter to celebrate the anniversary of his album Pyramid, out there battery a year. And this is not all. The faithful followers of the singer does not hesitate to provide the young father of family advice regarding his new-born.

A reminder to the order that has been heard by the singer

This was the case this Saturday, April 11, on Instagram. Confined to his home in Los Angeles with his girlfriend Christina Milian, her daughter Violet and his little Isaiah, Matt Pokora has unveiled its latest project to date : the installation of a jumper (or jumper). This toy which looks like a jogger (but without wheels) allows small-to move and jump without being held by the parents. “I know that going to be the king of the jungle”, was delighted to be the proud papa showing the gear properly mounted.

But here it is : as pointed out by several fans of Matt Pokora, such a toy is not suitable for a baby that has not even three months, as it is the case of little Isaiah. And may even represent a danger to a child of this age. A reminder to the order that has been heard by the singer. The latter has the same obligation to respond to these warnings.

“Received your messages for the walker (this is a jumper besides this one). Don’t worry, this is not for now, I just turned up to pass the time”,

