his son is campaigning for the reopening of the parks in a video too cute

Ingrid Chauvin is very sensitive to everything that affects the well-being of children. At the end of April, the actress did not fail to defend the cause of abused children, who have suffered even more from the containment. She had pushed a cry of alarm and raised awareness on the tools available to the victims and those who are able to act, such as calling the 119 : the national number of children in danger, which has seen the number of calls increase by 30% during the period. Then as his character Chloe Delcourt is preparing to return to the filming of the series to TF1 Tomorrow belongs to us, it is on a subject more light, the son of the actress has called for the general mobilization. The mom of the little Tom, 3 years old, has published a video on the social networks, where he shares a palpable frustration. Sitting in his car in miniature, the little boy, whom she had with her husband, Thierry Peythieu, seems to be a small quirk. “I’m stuck in it !” exclaimed he, sulky. Her mom asks her “You wanted to go where?” he replied du tac au tac : “The park !”. This is the evidence !

The lament of a riparian grass

Is it that Ingrid Chauvin is campaigning for the reopening of widespread parks and gardens ? It is likely, the actress of Tomorrow belongs to us has localized the video to Cannes, where the gardens and public squares, municipal are supposed to have reopened, but not the rides and the games of children ! The actress commented : “The garden is nice , but the park would be better for his taste

Find this article on Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Here

VIDEO everybody wants to take its place : nagui (French speacker) shocked by the knowledge of a candidate in X-films

Death of Phil May, lead singer of the rock group The Pretty Things, at the age of 75 years

VIDEO Philippe Etchebest : his response to stinging Jacques Attali, who called the chefs to innovate

Eurovision : Tom Leeb will he try his luck in 2021 ? It responds !

PHOTO Jennifer Lopez impresses the Canvas by displaying a body ultra muscular

“data-reactid=”23″>VIDEO everybody wants to take its place : nagui (French speacker) shocked by the knowledge of a candidate in X-films

Death of Phil May, lead singer of the rock group The Pretty Things, at the age of 75 years

VIDEO Philippe Etchebest : his response to stinging Jacques Attali, who called the chefs to innovate

Eurovision : Tom Leeb will he try his luck in 2021 ? It responds !

PHOTO Jennifer Lopez impresses the Canvas by displaying a body ultra muscular