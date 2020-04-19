his song “Happy” at the top of the most played of 2010

A new issue has revealed that “Happy” by Pharrell was the song most played of the years 2010 in the United Kingdom.

The single of 2013 is in the top of the list of most-played songs and broadcast on radio and television british since 2010, with “Rolling In The Deep” Adele at number two, and “Moves Like Jagger” of Maroon 5 with Christina Aguilera is at number three.

The radio DJ of the BBC’s Scott Mills, who has to make the show special “The most-played songs of the decade”said :

“Each piece that we play on this show is a banger absolute that you have known and loved, and then learned every word in the last 10 years, and I will play the entire Top 40 as a whole. So get ready to sing, collectively, the head. I will certainly do, but thankfully off-mic”.

Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Rihanna and Katy Perry are other stars, of famous that also appear on the list.