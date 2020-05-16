his special outfit Covid-19 unveiled !

While Selena Gomez takes a stroll in the morning, the singer comes out with a special outfit Covid-19 ; a jogging and a mask.

To take a breath of fresh air during the pandemic of the covid-19, Selena Gomez allow a small ride. It shows with a very special look ! MCE gives you more details.

That person does not approach ! During the pandemic of the covid-19, Selena Gomez is taking a lot of precautions. She doesn’t want to catch it in turn.

And the least we can say is that it shows ! In effect, the interpreter of “Feel Me” never comes out of her home to combat the spread.

But when the pretty brunette 27-year-old gives output, that does not pass unnoticed. The reason for this ? The former girlfriend of The Weeknd wearing a special outfit covid-19 !

In fact, Selena Gomez shows rather equipped in this time of health crisis. And we must believe she prefers the safety and comfort in style !

For the greatest misfortune of the fashion designers ! Even if they try to adapt to the covid-19 to create a trend, the young woman stands out with her look streetwear.

Selena Gomez is card trends

As well, Selena Gomez is authorized for a walk with her assistant on Thursday 14 may. And the least we can say is that his special outfit covid-19 attracts all the attention.

In short, the singer wears a protective mask not to catch the virus. But that’s not all ! The opts also for a jogging, white and pink.

Not to mention a gray sweater XXL, on which is inscribed “Essentials” in the back. And that, it was well understood that it does not voulait settle for anything but the bare minimum !

Furthermore, Selena Gomez would have been very respectful of the detachment physical fitness for his ride. She never wanted to touch anyone !

In any case, the interpreter of “Rare” is part of the artists who invest the most in the fight against the covid-19. The evidence with his clip surprise ” Dance Again “.

Yes, it has created an entire line of products in connection with its clip. Thus, a portion of the funds will be donated to MusiCares COVID-19.

Tags : selena gomez – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez news – selena gomez covid-19 – selena gomez look – Selena Gomez OOTD – Selena Gomez ouftit – selena gomez sexy – Selena Gomez held covid-19