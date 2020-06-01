his speech poignant after the death of George Floyd !

After the death of George Floyd, several celebrities have responded. Selena Gomez wished to make a speech is very poignant.

Selena Gomez is upset by the death of George Floyd. It thus passed a very important message about racism, on Instagram. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

Selena Gomez did not spend a lot of time on social networks. It does not publish often in story. This is even the reason why Kylie Jenner took him his fourth place ranking in the Instagram.

But this Saturday, may 30 is a special day for the pretty brunette. She has not published her picture on its feed, but rather a snapshot, very committed.

And for good reason ! George Floyd died ! The police killed him. The police officer Derek Chauvin was tackled to the ground. And then was prevented from breathing by holding his knee on his neck for several minutes.

A moment of excruciating, seen in the world. In effect, a bandwidth has filmed the arrest of George Floyd live on Facebook Live.

Users have, therefore, heard his last words : ” I cannot breathe, I suffocate, stop… “

Many are thees celebrities who have expressed their anger ! Cardi B, Eminem, Drake. But also Justin Bieber and his ex Selena Gomez !

Selena Gomez :” We need to act ! “

This passed an important message on his account Instagram. It is disgusted in the face of both racism :

“I have spent the last 24 hours trying to digest it all. Nothing from what you say cannot change what happened. “

Selena Gomez asks his community to react.” But we can and should all act. Too many people of color have lost their lives. And it has been too long. They deserve better. “

Selena Gomez hope so that his fans will like it for sure : “They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and do not stay silent while this injustice continues. “

