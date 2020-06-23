his strong message against the violence of the police !

Selena Gomez is totally committed in the fight against the violence of the police. She comes to share a strong message.

Selena Gomez is part of the young artists very involved in the fight against the racial injustices. She shared a message against police violence ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

Since the death of George Floyd, the consciousness wakes up. The world has finally he realized that racism was still present in the year 2020.

The video of the afro-american, murdered by the police, therefore, has made the rounds of the social networks. The the police of the violence, so that it is not a taboo.

A good number of people demonstrate in the world. The goal ? Denounce racial injustices. And say STOP to racism !

In the united States as in France, the steps to equality are multiplied. Together, the people shouted, not to the injustice.

Several stars also have he expressed his anger on social networks. Some showed more than others, to the point that this fight is close to his heart.

This is precisely the case of Selena Gomez, which never hesitates, therefore, do not fight for a better world. The woman young donne same speech to black leaders to educate others about racism.

Selena Gomez : A message that is dear to his heart

Each week, Selena Gomez share dozens of articles and important messages on the topic.

Selena Gomez used her fame to good use. And your subscribers admire him for it. It is it is therefore one of the few people who commit themselves fully. And exactly !

In this Tuesday, June 23, Selena Gomez has shared a new post in your account of Instagram. It is mobilize in the fight against the violence of the police !

To this end, as well, has highlighted the message of Kimberlé Crenshaw, a professor in the faculty of law. This last denounced, then, the unjust death of black women. Therefore, added the following hashtag : #sayhername. A message of welcome on the part of internet users.

