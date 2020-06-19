his strong message to the children of immigrants !

Always engaged in the struggle against injustice, Camila Hair has gone through a strong message to the children of immigrants !

Camila Cabello is an artist very much engaged. She does not hesitate to take the floor to defend the causes that are dear to him. As the children of immigrants ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

Although she is very young, Camila Cabello is part of the artists most involved. It is he has always supported the environmental cause.

And, since the death of George Floydmobilizes to fight against injustice. After watching the video of this african-american 46 years of age, killed by the police, the artist shouted to the scandal.

So he decided to join the movement Black Lives Matter. It is so passes the messages very important in social networks.

And his battle against the injustices don’t stop there ! In this Friday, June 19, Camila Cabello, therefore, has decided to pass on a very strong message to the children of immigrants !

Camila Cabello :” this is a stunning victory “

It is, therefore, in his account of Instagram that she has chosen her words with care. Camila Cabello is therefore very pleased that the plan for the success of the protection of migrant children is canceled :

“The supreme Court has held that the administration Trump could not put in practice his plan to end the deferred action for childhood arrivals (DACA). The announcement was then made by president Obama in 2012 to protect children of “Dreamers” who came to the united states. “

Camila Cabello is part of his personal experience : “I identified these dreamers because my story is like theirs. My mom and dad brought me to the united States when he was 7 years of age. “

“I can’t imagine living with the fear of being expelled, while the united States are a part of my life… there are 700,000 children with the same story, who grew up here, spent his childhood here. “

“I studied here, these are our friends, neighbors, and coworkers. Us so we still have much work to do to protect them. But it is a stunning victory. Your home is HERE “.

