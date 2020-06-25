his suffering hidden for your shooting Friends

In each of its occurrences, we tend to see Jennifer Aniston all smiles. At 51 years of age, the actress in sublime with the physical dream continues to attract. Also, speaking of seduction, for a long time without news of her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, many fans hoped that they had to replace the cap after their appearance together at the ceremony SAG Awards. But this appearance was at the end of the reconciliation friendly. And in regards to his professional career in the audiovisual sector, is in the Friends that she has known his first real success. That one stumbled upon the series by chance, one has to follow the episodes of the letter, or that we can still see in the loop today, this series is a classic. But it seems that the good atmosphere was not always sunny, especially for the actress who plays the role of Rachel Green.

“I started to say to me ‘, But it is directed to this p*tain of the series !’.”

Monica, Ross, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe almost have lost their companion along the way ! Jennifer Aniston confessed in the broadcast Drama Actress Roundtable on an experiment that would have gone well : “it will eventually wear out. What I want to say is that I absolutely could not get rid of Rachel. I don’t échappais never a ‘This is Rachel from Friends !’. It was like that all the time and, after a while, I started to say to me ‘, But it is directed to this p*tain of the series !’.”. She said

Find this article Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article Here

VIDEO of Patrick Bruel on stage for the Sidaction, the internet users are not convinced

Nabilla, says about his love story with Thomas Vergara : eight years of passion and explosive

Leah Francis (More beautiful life) : the actress talks about the first months of his life at the mom

VIDEO Michaël Youn and Arnaud Ducruet crack, big laughs on the set of C for you

Benjamin Biolay did his mea culpa on some of his statements, very effective

“data-reactid=”23″>VIDEO of Patrick Bruel on stage for the Sidaction, the internet users are not convinced

Nabilla, says about his love story with Thomas Vergara : eight years of passion and explosive

Leah Francis (More beautiful life) : the actress talks about the first months of his life at the mom

VIDEO Michaël Youn and Arnaud Ducruet crack, big laughs on the set of C for you

Benjamin Biolay did his mea culpa on some of his statements, very effective