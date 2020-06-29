his sweet words to his girlfriend Ariana Grande !

Between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, so it is a great love story ! This is demonstrated by the last post of the queen of pop…

Ariana Grande is lucky indeed ! Yes, the interpreter of “Side to side” has received a nice message from the eminent queen of pop : Lady Gaga ! MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

It is a no-brainer : Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, love, love, love ! At the point where the last I wanted to share a couple of sweet words. That is not a problem : in his last post to Instagram.

Above, is read, then, how Large is large in the eyes of Lady Gaga. And above all, Oh how their friendship is beautifulall in all !

While Lady Gaga sharing a strong bond with Arianawe wanted to honor during this very special day. Yes, Gaga has not chosen the day to deliver it, the message is moved !

Last June 26, the the singer the tail of a horse celebrates then in its 27 years ! Yes, 27 years ago was born the young idol for millions of fans, protected by Lady Gaga.

“Having traveled with me to a moment in time where we have never been able to see us “, he wrote this in a post on Instagram. “Laughter, so many tears… Over many years “she followed. “And then… friendship. I love you, girl “‘ve read.

“Happy birthday from the bottom of our hearts broken and repaired “wrote also. Before you conclude in these beautiful words : “You are a fighter, in the face of every storm “. All this is accompanied by a group of easily add emoji.

Two fairies, one and the other, a trace of lipstick and a emoji kiss. Ariana Grande in has lucky to have a friend like you the no less than Lady Gaga ! We wish you a happy birthday also. What a beautiful message !

