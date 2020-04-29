his sweetheart Hailey Baldwin has a big problem to the eye !

Justin Bieber is confined with Hailey Baldwin for weeks. His wife seems to have a problem with the eye !

For the past several weeks, Justin Bieber is confined in his villa with Hailey Baldwin. The supermodel is anxious about the eye and she asked for help to his fans !

For more than a month, the coronavirus rages everywhere in the world. The countries are closing in on themselves and all the world must limit its travel.

As well, Justin Bieber is found confined in his huge villa in Canada. However, the singer is not only because it can count on the presence of Hailey Baldwin. Also, everything seems to be going on between the two young lovers.

The model has left aside her career to the time of the confinement.De this done, she takes the time to care for her husband. Then, it can also relax and ethe girl seems to be rather living in the containment.

It must be said that Justin Bieber has a huge villa as well as a very beautiful area. Because of this, the couple can make walking and even the boat. However, since a few days, Hailey does not appear to be in great shape.

Justin Bieber : Hailey too stressed ?

A few hours ago, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have made a trip near their villa. The day seems rather go well for the two stars. Nevertheless, Hailey seems to have a small problem with one of his eyes.

In fact, for several days, the model has a gene at the level of his eye the right. This begins to annoy, and she confided to her fans. ” My right eye is jumping for three days straight. What does this mean ? “has she asked on Instagram.

It seems that Hailey Baldwin is the face of a little inconvenience. Nevertheless, this should adjust in a few days. In effect, the model may be a little too stressed or tired. This would explain why his eye jumps.

Thus, the woman of Justin Bieber seems to need a bit of magnesium. In any case, it was nothing serious and the fans can reassure themselves.

Tags : Hailey baldwin – Hailey Baldwin Instagram – Justin Bieber – justin bieber couple justin bieber hailey Baldwin – Justin Bieber instagram – Justin Bieber wedding – Justin Bieber pictures