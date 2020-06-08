his tribute to George Floyd is wrong, she responds to criticism

Like many celebrities, Iris Mittenaere has paid tribute to George Floyd on Instagram. A tribute criticised by several users.
Since Monday 25 may, the day of the death of George Floyd, an African-American 46-year-old who died after his arrest in Minneapolis, the world’s celebrities will multiply the messages of support to the black community and the struggle against racism. Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Steve Carell, or even Barack Obama are committed and have taken a position very quickly. From his side, Céline Dion has launched a call disturbing, recalling that”it is not enough not to be racist, it must be anti-racist“while Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have offered a large sum of money to fight racism. In France also, the personalities have become the word, or manifested, in the manner of Omar Sy, in Los Angeles, or of Kylian Mbappé, who has both made a beautiful tribute to George Floyd and the police.
Iris Mittenaere publishes its #BlackOutTuesday
Other stars are when they manifested through social networks and the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday on Instagram. The principle : post a black square in tribute to the victims of racism. Yesterday, Tuesday 2 June, in France, Vitaa, or Slimane have posted the image on Instagram, just like Lola Séchan, Amel Bent, Jarry and Nabilla. Iris Mittenaere did the same, accompanying the image of the message “Black Lives Matter“(“The life of the Black account”). But his post has aroused the anger of many internet users. They claim that its “hypocrisy“and the fact of never having taken a stand against racism before : “You have not heard these last two years where the French police massacred protesters“, wrote one of them.
She responds to criticism
No question for Iris Mittenaere to leave criticism without reacting to it. Quickly, she responded in the comments of her post : “I reacted in the story since the day after the broadcast of this video that made me vomit even before France starts to post anything. Use that energy to educate ourselves, talk about we, discuss. There is here a universal message that is the right to live. Here or elsewhere. I think it is important to talk, to learn. And this is what I’m doing today rather than to create a debate on the date of the speech. This post is for every life ripped away too soon, and for that it does not happen again. Because every life has the same value, and must be defended“. Users are now warned : they can criticize it, but Iris Mittenaere will not do.