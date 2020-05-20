his tuto, make-up, the buzz is on Instagram !

On his account Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) shared a video where she unveiled a tutorial make-up that made the buzz !

Very active on social networks, Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) does not hesitate to reveal his good plans to his fans. On his account Instagram, she also made many videos where she shows himself in all simplicity to these latter.

This Wednesday, may 20, Millie Bobby Brown has posted a new video on his account Instagram. She has had the good idea to reveal her routine makeup. Its subscribers can now putting on make-up like her.

In the caption of his video Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown has also written : “Get ready with me ! Check out how I use the new products in Florence, ma new routine of makeup day-to-day “ .

With its video, the actress of Stranger Things has raised more than 588 000 views in just an hour on the part of its fans. In the comments, these have not failed to compliment the young woman.

Millie Bobby Brown caused a sensation with her video makeup on Instagram

It must be said that it has made a sensation by revealing her tutorial on the Web. His fans, moreover, were anxious that Millie Bobby Brown make more videos of this kind. It must be said that the actress of Stranger Things appears as it is.

Thanks to its short sequence, its subscribers were able to learn a little more on the actress. Some have confided that they were going to replicate her makeup. Other of his fans have also left beautiful messages in his video.

Many are those who found that the actress was really sublime. And the month that we can say is that they are right. In recent times, the beautiful blonde also made a splash on the social networks.

Some have even wondered if she earned more than Kylie Jenner. It must be said that with its investment products and its promoted video ads, it does not lack in earn a good living when she’s not running !

