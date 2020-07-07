His unexpected support and inspiration to Adèle Haenel

People and royalty

The actress south african has made a beautiful tribute to the French.

” Bravo pedophilia ! “His rant still resonates between the walls of the Salle Pleyel. In expressing his disgust in front of the laurel woven to Roman Polanski and his I acknowledge when Caesar 2020, Adèle Haenel has attracted the attention of the clutches of Hollywood. Not content to join the ranks of the Academy of the Oscars, the actress 31-year-old now sees celebrated by the biggest names in the industry. Among them ? A certain Charlize Theron.

Read also > Adele Haenel : Promised to be a ” career dead well deserved “, she signed a huge contract

“I understand and I validate completely this gesture “, slipped the South African about the punchline, which had already inspired Virginia Despentes and his famous tribune, ” We get up and it breaks “.

To the point of seeing Charlize Theron take up the torch in the next “season of ceremonies” in the United States ? ” Of course, everything is possible. Of course !” , she assured the JDD. The star has also entrusted to be a fan of the Portrait of the girl on fire, she has seen four times.