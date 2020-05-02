his video for the show “Stronger Together, All together’ controversy

The passage of the diva, canadian, Celine Dionin the show was about more of a fan following a decision of the singer has not rained !

Of disgruntled fans

Celine Dionthe canadian icon of song, had to appear in the show “Stronger Together, All together “ in order to help raise funds for the organization Food Banks Canada. The fans were expecting his coming with impatience, especially after the reinterpretation incredible “The Prayer “ that was right at the benefit concert Lady Gaga.

However, and to the disappointment fans, the singer has just been involved with a old video already shared on its social networks !

The canadian show “Stronger Together, All together “, follows in the footsteps of the benefit concert american “One World : Together At Home” which was organized by Lady Gagaand that has been successful, which has raised more than $ 127 million !

The stars the canadian song, were at the rendezvous for this show charity. Shania Twain, Michael Bublé and Justin Bieber were all present.

Celine Dion has also agreed to participate in the show. However, the diva who was arguably the biggest headliner of the program has not sung a song for the occasion ! In fact, she preferred to share a video message she had already published on his social networks days in advance. The star has not been explained on why she has taken this decision, which has disappointed his fans.

Several of them have shared their disappointment on social networks like Twitter for example, where some have complained that the canadian star has sung for the show american but not for the his country natal.

The show charity ” Stronger Together, All Together “

The benefit concert organized by Lady Gaga has inspired several others, including that of Canada, “Stronger Together, All together “.

More 70 celebrities and artists filed to support a good cause during 90 minutes. Despite the passage disappointing Celine Dion, the show was at the height his previous ! Several stars renowned have emerged, such as Michael Bublé, Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, actor Ryan Reynolds, or even Drake with his monologue and closing after the message of the canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

A the end of the show in the beauty

An interpretation of the song of Bill Withers, “Lean On Me “ has led the show to its end. Michael Bublé participated alongside Bryan Adams, Serena Ryder, Avril Lavigne, Marie-Mai and many more.

The actors as well as Ryan Reynolds, Amy Poehler, Mike Myers and Will Arnett have also participated in the event as well as the writer Margaret Atwood !

The show was warm and do not miss d’humor ! He has also managed to reap 6 million euros. That number is expected to increase by the end of the week.

Don’t miss our page on Facebook!

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













