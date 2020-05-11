His video with Will Smith and Salif Gueye the buzz, Flashboy tells us behind-the-scenes

Mov : Hello Flashboy ! To shoot a scene with Will Smith, this is not nothing . How you have created this opportunity ?

Flashboy : On the occasion of the release of the movie Gemini Man, Will Smith had been asked of the creators of original content . Paramount has launched the search, they contacted Salif Gueye and me to share . We accepted, and we all know the two . We proposed our idea they have validated ! A week after, we took the tickets to fly to Budapest on one of the locations used in the film . It went super fast !

Motion : that once in place, how was the shooting ?

Flashboy : We first arrived at the hotel, we have perfected our little scenario . Then the next day, the team arrived and we went to the filming location . It was on a building overlooking the baths of Budapest . We were 15 minutes for the shoot ! I had planned what was going to happen, everything was running well . For Salif, and to me, it was a big opportunity, so we put them in the mood where it needed to be and do something strong . I’m well warmed . Will Smith puts you at ease immediately ! It is someone who is really friendly . It was all done in 10 minutes and everything was shot twice by security . We had our key points, but it was left up to the freestyle also, it is important for us to keep the spontaneity when we dance .

Mov : What was your relationship with Will Smith ?

Flashboy : It took five minutes to laugh a little and show him some dance steps . And then, for his birthday, he invited us to his evening where he did a show . We could dance and talk a little with him backstage ! When I got back to the hotel, I put myself on the direct mount . I have not slept much (laughter) .

Mov : You have the air of being quite close to Salif Gueye, how you know ?

Flashboy : We’ve known for two years . I dance and street shows in Paris since several years . I went to a street show where he and his team have invited me to dance . I kept in contact with his team and then I joined a crew close to Salif Gueye, The Root .

Mov : This is not your first video, you’ve made other one with Footlocker . Can – you tell us about this experience ?

Flashboy : Footlocker has contacted me . They were doing a collection for sneakers colorful . They told me that I could choose a pair and I had free time in the shop to dance . I had two hours to turn on the store of the Champs Elysées and then a week to make the video . After that, they have reposted on their page Instagram !

Motion : In the video you posted with Will Smith, but also the one for Footlocker, there are plenty of special effects . It is you who performs them ?

Flashboy : Yes, I started to learn special effects thanks to tutorials YouTube two years ago . I’m working on After effect as a self-taught . For one week you press all the buttons . In doing anything, you discover new stuff ! This is how I have learned to use the software .

Mov : where does your blaze, Flashboy ?

Flashboy : At first I wanted to have a visual identity that marks . If you look closely on my feed Instagram, I chose a reflective vest at the beginning . The flash comes from there !

Motion : speaking of flash, there are a lot in your videos . Where is – what you get your inspirations ?

Flashboy : I fed animes, including Naruto . Video games also . I like the clips from rap to psychedelic, I think in particular those of BRTHR who made the clip Goosebumps Travis Scott . A point of view of installation, they are very warm !

Mov : Is – there is an anecdote, a landmark that you want to put yourself at the dance ?

Flashboy : There are two of them, yes . Small, I saw a video of a guy from Atlanta called Nonstopit is a style of dance called ” animation “ . It was a shock ! I wanted to do the same . Subsequently, I was inspired by the Twins, of Waydi or Paradox in the mid-battle hip hop new style . And then a little bit later, I trained in my room . I thought that I was strong . I went to a dance club where I got fucked at the first battle ( laughter ) . I trained all year and I won the battle of the following year . I am not a little proud of !

Mov : How is – what you managed the course at this time – there ?

Flashboy : To tell the truth, I séchais the course to get a workout in Paris . It was risky… I ended up stop going to school, it was hard to explain to my parents that I stopped the course for dance and music !

Mov : Yes, because you compose yourself – even the beats on which you dance and hear in your videos, if we believe the legends of your posts ?

Flashboy : Exactly ! In fact, I began to produce beats for dance . Then I wanted to rap . I’ve learned to ask and write texts . I wanted to do something unique so I took FL Studio, I did a prod and I continued . Subsequently, I put the rap to the side and I focused on the beats ! When I get home, I continue from time to time in the evening so as not to lose the hand . I keep this rope to my bow for later, I’d like to propose something that mixes dance, beat and rap . In regards to my influences, I listen to a lot of Travis scott, The weekend, Young thug, Josman and Laylow .