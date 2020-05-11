His video with Will Smith and Salif Gueye the buzz, Flashboy tells us behind-the-scenes

game. October 03, 2019
Mov : Hello Flashboy ! To shoot a scene with Will Smith, this is not nothing. How you have created this opportunity ?
Flashboy : On the occasion of the release of the movie Gemini Man, Will Smith had been asked of the creators of original content. Paramount has launched the search, they contacted Salif Gueye and me to share. We accepted, and we all know the two. We proposed our idea they have validated ! A week after, we took the tickets to fly to Budapest on one of the locations used in the film. It went super fast!
Motion : that once in place, how was the shooting ?
Flashboy : We first arrived at the hotel, we have perfected our little scenario. Then the next day, the team arrived and we went to the filming location. It was on a building overlooking the baths of Budapest. We were 15 minutes for the shoot ! I had planned what was going to happen, everything was running well. For Salif, and to me, it was a big opportunity, so we put them in the mood where it needed to be and do something strong. I’m well warmed. Will Smith puts you at ease immediately ! It is someone who is really friendly. It was all done in 10 minutes and everything was shot twice by security. We had our key points, but it was left up to the freestyle also, it is important for us to keep the spontaneity when we dance.
Mov : What was your relationship with Will Smith ?
Flashboy : It took five minutes to laugh a little and show him some dance steps. And then, for his birthday, he invited us to his evening where he did a show. We could dance and talk a little with him backstage ! When I got back to the hotel, I put myself on the direct mount. I have not slept much (laughter).
Mov : You have the air of being quite close to Salif Gueye, how you know ?
Flashboy : We’ve known for two years. I dance and street shows in Paris since several years. I went to a street show where he and his team have invited me to dance. I kept in contact with his team and then I joined a crew close to Salif Gueye, The Root.
Mov : This is not your first video, you’ve made other one with Footlocker. Can–you tell us about this experience ?
Flashboy : Footlocker has contacted me. They were doing a collection for sneakers colorful. They told me that I could choose a pair and I had free time in the shop to dance. I had two hours to turn on the store of the Champs Elysées and then a week to make the video. After that, they have reposted on their page Instagram !
Motion : In the video you posted with Will Smith, but also the one for Footlocker, there are plenty of special effects. It is you who performs them ?
Flashboy : Yes, I started to learn special effects thanks to tutorials YouTube two years ago. I’m working on After effect as a self-taught. For one week you press all the buttons. In doing anything, you discover new stuff ! This is how I have learned to use the software.
Mov : where does your blaze, Flashboy ?
Flashboy : At first I wanted to have a visual identity that marks. If you look closely on my feed Instagram, I chose a reflective vest at the beginning. The flash comes from there !
Motion : speaking of flash, there are a lot in your videos. Where is–what you get your inspirations ?
Flashboy : I fed animes, including Naruto. Video games also. I like the clips from rap to psychedelic, I think in particular those of BRTHR who made the clip Goosebumps Travis Scott. A point of view of installation, they are very warm !
Mov : Is–there is an anecdote, a landmark that you want to put yourself at the dance ?
Flashboy : There are two of them, yes. Small, I saw a video of a guy from Atlanta called Nonstopit is a style of dance called ” animation “. It was a shock ! I wanted to do the same. Subsequently, I was inspired by the Twins, of Waydi or Paradox in the mid-battle hip hop new style. And then a little bit later, I trained in my room. I thought that I was strong. I went to a dance club where I got fucked at the first battle (laughter). I trained all year and I won the battle of the following year. I am not a little proud of !
Mov : How is–what you managed the course at this time–there ?
Flashboy : To tell the truth, I séchais the course to get a workout in Paris. It was risky… I ended up stop going to school, it was hard to explain to my parents that I stopped the course for dance and music !
Mov : Yes, because you compose yourself–even the beats on which you dance and hear in your videos, if we believe the legends of your posts ?
Flashboy : Exactly ! In fact, I began to produce beats for dance. Then I wanted to rap. I’ve learned to ask and write texts. I wanted to do something unique so I took FL Studio, I did a prod and I continued. Subsequently, I put the rap to the side and I focused on the beats ! When I get home, I continue from time to time in the evening so as not to lose the hand. I keep this rope to my bow for later, I’d like to propose something that mixes dance, beat and rap. In regards to my influences, I listen to a lot of Travis scott, The weekend, Young thug, Josman and Laylow.