his widow, Celine Dion, soon to be a mom for the fourth time?

The canadian singer, Céline Dion, and the widow of René Angélil, may soon be the mother of a fourth child.

Since the beginning of its fifty years, the diva, Celine Dion is at the heart of a rumor of a maternity. The artist, have even confirmed the rumors, according to Elisabeth Reynaud, writer and biographer, and, in particular, on Celine Dion titled “The woman of two faces “. According to his comments, broadcast in TPMP and relayed by Elle magazine, the singer thinks the adoption of a child, in order to add a new member to your family.

As a reminder, Celine Dion is a mother of three boys, conceived with her husband, René Angélil, now deceased. This is René-Charles Angélil (19 years), the twins Eddy and Nelson Angélil (10 years). Has been affected by the death, in the year 2016, because of his great love, René Angélil, died of throat cancer.

Today, she is ready to live again, to love again, and even to pamper for the fourth time. Coming from a family of 14 children, of which she is the last, Céline Dion has always expressed his desire of having many children.