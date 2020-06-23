Hit by the coronavirus, the series the Witcher announces a good news

The actors and technicians of the second season of The Witcher will soon return to the path of the trays.

The whole team will be back in a little on the set of the filming of the second season of the adventures of the witcher.

The news appeared on the official Twitter account of the series of Netflix. Interrupted disaster in march, a case of coronaviruses, the filming of the second season of The Witcher will resume soon. Reminder of the facts.

The march 16, 2020, the axe falls. Soon after leaving the plateau and its partners, the actor Norwegian Christopher Hivju, announces that he has tested positive for the Covid-19. The robust actor is famous for having incarnated the mighty Tormund in Game of Thrones.

Tormund in Game of Thrones, Christopher Hivju, announced that he was suffering from the coronavirus just after leaving the plateau of The Witcher. Internet

While containment measures are beginning to spread around the world, the production of The Witcher draws the curtain. The shooting is stopped until new order.

The April 12, 2020, the main actor Henry Cavill is the feeling on Instagram, revealing how to kill the time during the “running of the bulls”. The interpreter of Superman painted assiduously figures of the famous british brand, Games Workshop. “If you were in denial in relation to my dimension geek, you can’t hide your face now.”

Henry Cavill, the interpreter of the sorcelleur Geralt of Riv, is given during confinement to one of their geek passions, the painting of miniatures. Netflix

On the 13th of April 2020, Christopher Hivju is also the use of Instagram to announce the good news. The coronavirus, is an old story for him and his wife. The healing is complete, without the slightest sequelae.

Now that the studies are slowly beginning to re-open its doors, it is time that the production of The Witcher to announce the resumption of filming is scheduled for the 17th of August.

Posted on Twitter, the announcement takes the form of a song performed by the troubadour Jaskier:

“I dust off my lute, and my pen,

I have news, the mead spill:

After all these months that we’ve been separated

It is time to restart production.

The Witcher and his bard, which is perfect,

Will meet on August 17.”