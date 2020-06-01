Hitman & Bodyguard on TF1 : do you know that a sequel will be out soon ? – Actus Ciné

“Hitman & Bodyguard”, a buddy movie mayhem led by Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, is aired tonight on TF1. On this occasion, small focus on what we know of its sequel, scheduled for this summer.

In 2017, was released Hitman & Bodyguard, buddy movie in the purest tradition of the genre, where two characters are very different, a hitman and a bodyguard, are forced to team… Led by Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, this action-comedy had enabled these two big stars to do shows, once more, of their comedic talent.

Hitman & Bodyguard had carried out a score pretty good at the box-office, since it was reported not far from $ 173 million in global revenues for an estimated budget of $ 30 million. It is therefore logical that a second opus was rapidly put in progress. Titled Hitman & Bodyguard 2 (The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard in VO), this sequel will be released in France on 26 August.

Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek will be new to the party, still under the direction of director Patrick Hughes. In this new section, the bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) is this time committed by the killer Darius (Jackson) and his wife Sonia Kincaid (Hayek) to prevent a cyber-attack in Europe…

Hitman & Bodyguard 2 has several new entrants. Among them, Antonio Banderas, in the skin of the new villain, but also Morgan Freeman. The first found and Salma Hayek, he had envelopes it in both of the films Desperado, Frida, bell boy Service, Spy Kids 3 and puss in boots. Freeman and Banderas were both the poster of the thriller, The Code (2010).