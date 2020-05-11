Hobbs & Shaw 2 : Dwayne Johnson is preparing a sequel to the spin-off of Fast & the Furious

Hobbs & Shaw back soon

While the output of Fast & Furious 9 has been pushed back to 2021, which should not make fun at Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and his team are benefiting from the confinement imposed everywhere on Earth due to the global epidemic of sars coronavirus to prepare a sequel to Hobbs & Shawthe first spin-off of the famous franchise.

On the occasion of a session of questions/responses organized on his account Instagram, the interpreter of Hobbs has just said : “We are currently developing the next film, Hobbs & Shaw, and I am particularly excited by this project“.

A suite in preparation

However, don’t expect to see this sequel come to fruition for several years. The comedian pointed out, this development is only beginning, “We must now reflect on the ideas and the direction in which one wishes to direct“. Especially, as we know, he is already preparing another film very important for his career : Black Adam. And with the suspension of many productions and many film productions, all projects of the actor should logically be shifted in time.

Anyway, this announcement – which was not a surprise in view of the success of the spin-off at the box office, we asked many questions : the great villain teasé at the end of the movie will be there the main opponent of the duo ? Vanessa Kirby (the sister of Shaw) will she return ? Ryan Reynolds will there be a more important place on the screen ? Other heroes of Fast & The Furious will they be present ? We can’t wait to find out.