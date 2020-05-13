hockey lack the darling of Hailey Baldwin !

Justin Bieber finds himself confined to his home. The singer begins to get bored and he would love to see a hockey game !

For more than two months, the coronavirus rages everywhere in the world. The countries are closing in on them even and all the world must limit its travel.

So, Justin Bieber has chosen to remain confined to his home in his huge villa in Canada. The latter can count on the presence of his sweetheart, Hailey Baldwin. Besides, the couple seemed to agree very well.

Hailey is happy to be able to spend time with her husband. Then, it may take a little time for herself and enjoy her home. Thus, the starlet is living rather well containment and she takes care of Justin Bieber.

The couple is walking on his field, and Bieber and Hailey are even videos on Facebook for their fans. Nevertheless, the outdoor activities are missing the singer and he doesn’t hide it.

Justin Bieber : his hockey team lacks a lot !

Justin Bieber is a big fan of hochey on ice and he often goes to see a match. Nevertheless, it’s been several weeks that he was not able to see their favorite players. Thus, it lacks a lot and he does not hide his conviction on Instagram.

A few hours ago, the singer has shared a photo of hockey. Ithe seems well that it is him who took the photo at a sporting event. In any case, the sweetheart Hailey would love to see the faster his favorite team.

“I miss you Apple Leafs “ he wrote on Instagram. Thus, it seems that Justin Bieber is a big supporter of the Toronto team. However, the latter will have to wait again to be able to review players.

In fact, with the coronavirus, it is clear that the sports events will not start again immediately. As well, the singer is going to have to be patient…

