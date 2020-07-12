“Hole in the Wall” is available to watch on Netflix in the united states?

By
James Reno
-
0
23


Hole in the wall on Netflix USA

African, films, works of theater, Drama, international, Tearjerkers

A subscription to Netflix is required to watch on Netflix

Good news! “Hole in the Wall” is available to watch on Netflix USA!!!

Date added: July 10, 2020

Description:

Diagnosed with a colon cancer, a free man of spirit embarks on a journey of enlightenment on the road with his son through South Africa.

Certificate: TV-MA for mature audiences only. May not be suitable for children 17 years and under.

Year: 2016

Duration: 1 h 44 min

The audio: afrikaans [Original]

Sub-titles: Arabic, German, English, Spanish, French

The cast and crew

Director: André Odendaal, Johan Vorster

Cast: André Odendaal, Nicholas Campbell, Tinarie van Wyk Loots, Bheki Mkwane, Susan Coetzer, Botho Molohloane, Anna Davel, Nomboniso Paile, Dania Gelderblom, Hamish Kyd

Average rating Not yet rated

LISTS:

DISCUSS …:
Available on Netflix USA!!!

