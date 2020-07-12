“Hole in the Wall” is available to watch on Netflix in the united states?

African, films, works of theater, Drama, international, Tearjerkers
Date added: July 10, 2020
You want to keep forever? Try searching for the "Hole in the Wall" on Amazon
Description:
Diagnosed with a colon cancer, a free man of spirit embarks on a journey of enlightenment on the road with his son through South Africa.
Certificate: TV-MA for mature audiences only. May not be suitable for children 17 years and under.
Year: 2016
Duration: 1 h 44 min
The audio: afrikaans [Original]
Sub-titles: Arabic, German, English, Spanish, French
The cast and crew
Director: André Odendaal, Johan Vorster
Cast: André Odendaal, Nicholas Campbell, Tinarie van Wyk Loots, Bheki Mkwane, Susan Coetzer, Botho Molohloane, Anna Davel, Nomboniso Paile, Dania Gelderblom, Hamish Kyd
Not yet rated
