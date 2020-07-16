Hollywood : actors pay tribute to Bridger, 6 years of age, who saved his sister from a dog attack

Bridger Walker, 6 years old, not wearing any coat or outfit particular. But his hero status is quickly installed, after her aunt has passed his story on the social networks : the boy originally from Cheyenne, Wyoming (united states), has saved his little sister from a dog attack.

On the 9th of July, while a German shepherd posed a threat to the girl child of 4 years, Bridger stepped in and has been brutally attacked by the animal. “The dog jumped to the plays,” said the Walker family in a press release sent to CNN.

The boy has spent more than two hours in an operating room and received 90 stitches. “If someone had to die, I said to myself that it had to be me,” she explained to her father, from his hospital bed.

Video of the Captain America

On the weekend, the aunt of Bridger has opened a page on Instagram to tell the heroic deed of his nephew, who is a fan of the Avengers. “I got in contact with the Avengers and other heroes so that they are aware of the latest arrival in the band,” she says, taguant Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (Captain Amarica) and Mark Ruffalo (the Hulk).

This is a heroine who has finally responded to the call. Actress Anne Hathaway, who plays Catwoman in "The Dark Knight Rises", Christopher Nolan, wrote : "I'm not an Avenger, but I know a super-hero when I see one. I can only hope to be half as brave in my life than you in yours. "She ends her message is challenging Mark Ruffalo :" You need a team mate ? "

And that embodies the Hulk of react in turn : “Those who support the well-being of others before themselves, and they are the most heroic, and the most generous that I know. I respect you sincerely, and I admire your courage and your heart. “

This Thursday, Chris Evans sent a video to Bridger, on behalf of Captain America : “you’re a hero. What you’ve done… you are so brave, so generous. Your sister has been very lucky to have you for a big brother […] We need people like you. I know that the healing can be difficult, but from what I have seen, I think that there is not much that can be slow “, welcomes the american actor.

