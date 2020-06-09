Hollywood is committed to combating racism

The director committed Ava DuVernay, who is the mini-series In their eyes or 13th, documentary that reflects the systemic racism that expresses itself in the statistics of incarceration in the United States, has expressed on Twitter : “You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by the knee of a cop white on the neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We need to take action – for you – and for all those for which no camera was there. We have to. ”

You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop’s knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act – for you – and for all of those were no cameras are present. We must. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JeMNUtkXv6 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 27, 2020

While paying tribute, many celebrities have made donations to several anti-racist associations the American. As well, Beyoncé has launched a campaign to support” We can’t breathe “a petition calling for justice for George Floyd. Other celebrities like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, or even Harry Styles, have also donated several hundreds of thousands of dollars. While others, such as Ariana Grande or even Omar Sy went to demonstrations, anti-racism, held in several major cities in the country for several days.

I’m donating to help post bail for arrested organizers.

Look inwards, educate yourself and others.

LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

BLACK LIVES MATTER. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020

Some have taken the opportunity to speak on the racism daily experience of black people in the United States, but also around the world. For Celine Dion : “It is not enough not to be racist, it must be anti-racist “. For his part, the artist Billie Eilish has split a long text dénoncant then the “privileged white” : “today, we need to answer to hundreds of years of oppression towards black people. The slogan #BlackLivesMatter is not to say that other lives do not count. It speaks to the fact that the company is clearly thinking of the lives of blacks do not count, then it counts. “