Hollywood is committed to combating racism

It is the case that has shaken the United States, but also the planet for more than a week. On Monday 25 may 2020, George Floyd, African-american, 46 years old, is killed by the police. Intervention filmed, which émouvra the world, and that elicits many reactions and tributes, especially among celebrities. For several days, they take turns in favour of the protests that inflamed the country, and against the policies of president Donald Trump.
Thus, on his account Instagram, Rihanna wrote no longer bear to see a loop of the images of George Floyd, and to hear ” the agony in his voice as he demands again and again that the savings “. John Boyegathe star of the latest trilogy Star Warsdeplored the fact that these police killings against black people, to be ” cycles without end “.
This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy. #RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/gyuaoC6vUh
— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020
View this post on Instagram
For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor
For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd”s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over year ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit result for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor
The director committed Ava DuVernay, who is the mini-series In their eyes or 13th, documentary that reflects the systemic racism that expresses itself in the statistics of incarceration in the United States, has expressed on Twitter : “You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by the knee of a cop white on the neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We need to take action – for you – and for all those for which no camera was there. We have to. ”
You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop’s knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act – for you – and for all of those were no cameras are present. We must. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/JeMNUtkXv6
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 27, 2020
While paying tribute, many celebrities have made donations to several anti-racist associations the American. As well, Beyoncé has launched a campaign to support” We can’t breathe “a petition calling for justice for George Floyd. Other celebrities like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, or even Harry Styles, have also donated several hundreds of thousands of dollars. While others, such as Ariana Grande or even Omar Sy went to demonstrations, anti-racism, held in several major cities in the country for several days.
I’m donating to help post bail for arrested organizers.
Look inwards, educate yourself and others.
LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.
BLACK LIVES MATTER.
— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020
Some have taken the opportunity to speak on the racism daily experience of black people in the United States, but also around the world. For Celine Dion : “It is not enough not to be racist, it must be anti-racist “. For his part, the artist Billie Eilish has split a long text dénoncant then the “privileged white” : “today, we need to answer to hundreds of years of oppression towards black people. The slogan #BlackLivesMatter is not to say that other lives do not count. It speaks to the fact that the company is clearly thinking of the lives of blacks do not count, then it counts. “