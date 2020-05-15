Hollywood on Netflix : what is it that is wrong in the series of Ryan Murphy ? – News Series to TV

With “Hollywood”, his series is available on Netflix, Ryan Murphy is interested in the golden age of american cinema and made the choice to blend fiction with reality. The opportunity to get back on real events that have been reinvented on the screen.

To fully appreciate Hollywood, the series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, it must accept its basic premise : trace a part of the golden age of hollywood cinema by rewriting history. A way to repair the mistakes of the past and deliver justice to the minorities of the time. Viewers who expect to see a biopic on the faces that have marked the great years will certainly be disappointed, but the series is, on the contrary, all its interest when it moved away from reality to provide a uchronie optimistic and inspiring. If many of the information are real, as the tragic fate of Peg Entwistle, or the racism that was victims of the actresses Hattie McDaniel and Anna May Wong, others are purely fictional. This is the case of the four facts below that it is important to resituate.

Ernie, the procurer of the service station

In the series : It is up to the service station, Ernie’s (Dylan McDermott), Jack Castello (David Corenswet) meeting Notice Amberg (Patti LuPone), the wife of the big boss of Ace Studios. The young actor is not only committed to serve the essence, but also to charm the men and the women come in search of the company. After each pass, the manager of the station, Ernie, recovers 50 % of the profits and encourages its employees to fill more visitors.

Hollywood on Netflix : the service station/brothel did exist !

In reality : The service station which was used as a brothel has existed, even if it seems hard to believe. The man behind this business was, however, not named Ernie, but Scotty Bowers and had many differences with the character of the series. Old Navy, the pimp was much younger, since it was at the age of twenty-three years, in 1946, he decided to go into prostitution. In addition, Scotty Bowers was not taking any percentage on the income of its employees and has never been diagnosed with cancer. Four years after its activities in the resort, it will continue its business as a bartender in the trendy parties of Hollywood. In 2012, he published an autobiographical book exciting, which is entitled Full Service, in which he tells his crazy years and many anecdotes on the stars of the big screen. He died in October 2019, at the age of 96 years.

Ace Studios, the greatest monster in Hollywood ?

In the series : The major part of the plot happens between the walls of Ace Studios, presented as the largest production company of the city and led by its creator, Ace Amberg (Rob Reiner). The latter decided to start construction of the next projects, and has a right to look at absolutely all the productions. When he succumbs to a heart attack, it was his wife, Avis Amberg, who takes over the control of the machine, much to the chagrin of some employees.

Netflix Shot from series “Hollywood” where you can see the grids of Ace Studios.



In reality : The Ace Studios have never existed, just like the big boss Ace Amberg. However, the grids of the firm are very similar to those of the Paramount Pictures and the character played by Rob Reiner seems to be inspired by Jesse L. Lasky and Adolph Zukor, the two creators of the famous american studio. Unlike what is shown in the program, no woman has had the opportunity to take the place of her husband, and to lead the company. It would take until 1980, after more than thirty years, to see a female figure occupy an important position. It is Sherry Lansing is the chair for Twentieth Century Fox at the age of 35 years only.

If Rock Hudson

In the series : Rock Hudson (Jake Picking) arrives in the dream factory under his real name, Roy Fitzgerald, and becomes a valuable talent agent Henry Willson, who did not hesitate to ask him for sexual favors. First hesitant and awkward in front of the camera, he ended up getting a minor role in Megthe film directed by Raymond Ainsley (Darren Criss). The fate of the actor suddenly changes when he meets Archie Coleman (Jeremy Pope), a script writer, african-american, with whom he maintained a romantic relationship assumed.

In reality : Hollywood manages to address many of the points are real on the icon of glamour, as its complex collaboration with Henry Willson. But two important differences separate the character from the series in the real player. First of all, his talent as an actor. If the first test of a Rock Hudson had nothing flamboyant, they were not as disastrous as the fiction of Ryan Murphy suggests. The actor was also a lot less gullible than in the program. About his homosexuality, Rock Hudson there has unfortunately never been able to live these stories of love in front of the flashes of the photographers. To deceive the public, he was also married to the assistant of his agent, Phyllis Gates. This last one will remain his wife – at least, in the eyes of the media – for three years. The sexuality of the star will not be known prior to 1985, the year during which he announced to be HIV positive. He died a few months later, on October 2, 1985.

The revolution of the Oscars

In the series : Title A Hollywood ending – A Hollywood Endingin V. O., the last episode of the fiction focuses primarily on the Oscars, during which the film Meg won all the biggest awards of the evening and revolutionizes the history of the industry. Camille Washington (Laura Harrier) becomes the first Black woman to receive the Oscar for best actress in a leading role ; Archie Coleman, the first Black man to receive the Oscar for the best screenplay ; Anna May Wong (Michelle Krusiec), the first asian woman to receive the statuette for best supporting role ; Notice Amberg, the first woman producer to receive the Grail : the Oscar for best film.

In reality : Unfortunately, none of these feats have been achieved in one evening. It is only in 2002, for the film In the shadow of hatred, as the Oscar of the best actress in a leading role is awarded to a Black woman. And that is Halle Berry, who has the opportunity to mark the history. The first writer Black oscar winner is none other than Jordan Peele, recognized for Get Out 2018. The first asian woman oscar Winner is actress japanese Miyoshi Umeki, who received the prize in 1958 for the film Sayonara. As to the first woman producer, that is Julia Phillips for the film The Scamwith Paul Newman and Robert Redford in 1974.

