Hollywood: the team of parkour extreme jumps, death-defying have attracted the attention of the film industry

The septet of british specialists of the parkour has amassed over 600 million views on YouTube and has even worked on a hollywood film.

The group, which began on 10/10/10, this year celebrates its 10 years and has shot over the last decade in the world, from Seoul to Madrid (destination). But with the world locked, changes had to be made.

They should be filming in Nepal, but rather look for ways to create content at home.

Living separately, the members of Storror have filmed videos by themselves, and then mounted the images together. But make the content attractive to their fans without encouraging them to violate the rules of lock-in is a fine line.

“I think that is part of all of this maturity and learning to understand our responsibility, as if we took the lockdown seriously,” said Drew Taylor, athlete parkour professional and a member of the Storror, to CNN Sports.

Although the mastery of parkour has gone through years of training, the group – which includes Taylor, Toby Segar Sacha Powell-Joshua Burnett-Blake Callum Powell and the founders, Max and Benj Cave – also held workshops for groups of refugees.

“I think most of us can agree that we kind of surpassed our greatest expectations as to what we wanted to do with it when we were kids,” added Taylor.

READ: The player to the superstar of Netflix after being discovered in a gym

Moving in the world

Last year, the group worked on the filming of a hollywood movie after he was invited by award-winning director Michael Bay – also a producer of the trilogy “ Transformers “and the films “ Bad Boys” – to help in the filming of ‘6 Underground, ‘his film Netflix with Ryan Reynolds and Dave Franco.

They had the freedom to instruct the cameramen experienced as they pleased, while serving as the understudy for the actors.

During their stay on the plateau, the group has also performed stunts on famous landmarks such as the cathedral of Florence, while forming other actors to the rudiments of parkour.

Working on a tray of the hollywood film was “an affirmation that we are heading in the right direction,” said CNN Sports Segar, one of the members of Storror.

“He jumped many steps in the cinema industry, in terms of learning about how they did it,” said Segar.

“It was a really crazy to be where we have the control on these scenes and we have control over some elements of this film to success. But it was great for the whole team.”

READ: How a cycling team has type 1 diabetes, his “greatest strength”

Take a toll

But creating videos is breathtaking, the bodies were pushed to their limit – and this has consequences.

Segar – winner 2015 “ Ninja Warrior UK ” – if is recalled to have struck his four front teeth and broke the collarbone, while Taylor has a broken ankle.

“I guess this is why we always do after 14 years because this kind of things happens so rarely that it is worth the reward and how it has improved our lives, such as the physical benefits of the exercise or the friends that we ‘we met,” explained Taylor – world record-holder for the longest flip before.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

“The feeling of reward and accomplishment you get by doing all these crazy things … If once every 14 years you break your ankle, I will take this risk because people break their ankles or arms in saoulant the weekend and leaving It is not as if you were completely safe if you do not choose to take risks. ”