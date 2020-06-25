Homeland (Channel+) – That is the Costa Ronin, the Russian agent Gromov ?

The agent Yevgeniy Gromov, head of the FSB (Russian secret services), has made a big splash in season 7. When Carrie (Claire Danes) fell into their hands, were not given expensive skin. In the heart of the plot of this final season, a question that torments the mind : Gromov in enlisted Mathison ? At 41 years of age, his interpreter, Costa Ronin, who was born in Kaliningrad, but raised in New Zealand, is no stranger to fans of the series The Americans.

He was already playing a KGB spy : “The filming was stopped in September, I started Homeland and became an expert of the history of international relations from 1945 until 2018 !“, “he says, amused. Awesome (1 m 93), Costa plays on the ambiguity of virtuoso and its side lethal is never taken into default. The epilogue of Homeland I owe a lot. We can assume that the actor, seen in It was once… in Hollywoodthe last Tarantino movie, it’s not going to shine very quickly.

Homeland : every Thursday at 21: 00 on Canal+

Julien Barcilon