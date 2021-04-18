Honor Kate Middleton to Duke Philip and Lady Di with royal jewel

The tribute to Duke Philip of Edinburgh on Saturday was not without some symbology, one of which focused on The Wife of Prince William, Kate Middleton, who carried a very special jewel with which she honored not only her husband’s grandfather but also Diana of Wales.

Discreet, sober, and elegant, this is what Kate Middleton looked like when she fired Queen Elizabeth’s “consort” at the broadcast on Saturday, April 17, (8:30 in Mexico) and 14-and-a-half hours in the UK.

The“Duchess of Cambridge” was founded in a long black coat, a headdress with a veil not forgetting a water cover, all in the same color which left all the prominence to the valuable piece she wore on her neck, a pearl necklace she first wore at Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum wedding celebration and today’s member of the British Royal House in 2017

The necklace also carries sentimental value for the Dukes of Cambridge as the jewel would also have worn at some point on the neck of the endearing “Princess of Wales” in 1982.

The choker composed of three rows joined at the front by a showy central brooch with diamonds made with Japanese pearls belongs to the collection of Queen Elizabeth, who for the second time would lend it to Kate, where once again as is her particular style allowed the accessory to be the center of all attention.

However, it would not be the only symbol that the mother of the princes, George, Charlotte, and Louis carried in their stylistic attire, earrings that the sovereign herself kept on the day she said “Yes” to the Duke of Philip of Edinburgh at the altar would complement the spectacular necklace.

Known in English as “Japanese Pearl Choker” it was a work carried by the signature of the jewelry house “Garrard” who commissioned Queen Elizabeth II herself from a gift she received from the Japanese government on a visit to the Japanese country.

The British sovereign would carry it for very special occasions in 1983 during a visit to Bangladesh and in 1995 at a dinner party to Margaret Thatcher’s 70th birthday.

The piece, also used by the mother of the Duke of Cambridge and Sussex, Diana of Wales, when she attended the official presentation of Queen Beatrice of Holland held at Hampton Court Palace in 1982, the same year that Prince Charles and Diana’s firstborn was born, as well as Kate hema.

Without a doubt, Kate Middleton has become an expert in selecting jewels that represent very particular but special situations or moments in crown history and particularly for Queen Elizabeth, who has worn them on multiple occasions and who also refers to the moment when she joined her life with that of the remembered “Royal Navy officer” with whom she joined her life in 1947.

Likes, there have been other pieces that the sovereign of almost 95 years has lent to her grandson’s wife, the second in the line of succession to the throne, Prince William, other moments have sported her doll with a four-leaf bracelet and a Diamond bracelet that would have belonged to the Queen Mother, or the Halo tiara of Cartier that she wore on her wedding day.

Philip of Edinburgh was until last Friday 09 April, one of the oldest members of royalty, this Saturday, in the midst of an int! ma ceremony accompanied by his closest relatives and a large display of officers and sailors the Duke rests in his last abode in a vault of St George’s Chapel located inside Windsor Castle.