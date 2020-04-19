Horoscope of Wednesday, 15 April 2020, by Marc Angel : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Ariesyour horoscope for the Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Look at ” La Vie devant Soi “, it is the message that you address to Simone Signoret for you to help them move forward. Charlie Chaplin suggests that you joke, at least once in the day. Jackie Sardou she prefers to hear you bitching. It is a relief. Serge Gainsbourg invites you to dance ” La Javanaise “. Even with a virtual partner. At least, you don’t work on the feet. ⋙ More forecast for the week, the month of April and the year 2020

Bullyour horoscope for the Wednesday, April 15, 2020

The Queen holds her rank. Queen Elizabeth has always remained in its place. Sober, dignified, and royal. You have all the qualities to play that role to perfection. Sigmund Freud offers you to lie down on the couch, you deliver to the confidence as soon as the morale fails. Fred Astaire is looking forward to you see to tap dance. On a song of Barbara Streisand. ⋙ More forecast for the week, the month of April and the year 2020

Geminiyour horoscope for the Wednesday, April 15, 2020

If it is a single Star Gemini to inspire you today, (you guessed it) that’s Marilyn Monroe. As it is, transcend the sorrow and pain, laughing. In search of light. Muttering ” Pou Pou Pi Dou “, to your honey or whoever you want. Replace it with “Overdose the Rainbow” by Judy Garland. Take, at last, the opposite of the gloom in reading “Bonjour Tristesse” by François Sagan. ⋙ More forecast for the week, the month of April and the year 2020

Canceryour horoscope for the Wednesday, April 15, 2020

“At a given moment, for something to work again, you have to run the risk of losing everything,” Visionary, Isabelle Adjani has it all figured out life. Failure to be able to walk on the sand, you can dream of the beach “Coco Cuddle” by Julien Doré. Dreaming again, by reading “In the shadow of young girls in flower” by Marcel Proust. And in the background, the fifth symphony of Gustav Mahler. ⋙ More forecast for the week, the month of April and for the year 2020.

Lionyour horoscope for the Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Like Madonna, continue to play the provocation to bottom. To combat this, which we languished. Provocation creative. Read or reread “A life” by Guy de Maupassant… so beautiful. Draw strength from the words, (more on that in its biscotos) Arnold Schwarzenegger, repeating every morning : “No Our ! “. Finally, when morale plummets, remember Barack Obama : “The trick is not to pay attention when it hurts.” ⋙ More forecast for the week, the month of April and for the year 2020.

Virginyour horoscope for the Wednesday, April 15, 2020

“Call my number Give me the “the” Lalalala Lalalala ” If you can call Mylène Farmer, try to join someone good that does you good, when it’s not going well. “You women “… listen Julio you pay tribute to. Imagine yourself as Lady Chatterley in the arms of her “man of the woods” (D. H. Lawrence). Finally, like Greta Garbo, to cultivate the mystery. To encourage you want to want to pierce it. ⋙ More forecast for the week, the month of April and for the year 2020.

Balanceyour horoscope for the Wednesday, April 15, 2020

A thought for Catherine Deneuve, elegance, Balance par excellence. Wish him a good health. Inspire you of his talent to play all the roles that life offers you. Or requires you to. Walk in the footsteps of air Yves Montand, humming ” Three little notes of music “. As Julien Clerc, have a ” Heart Rocker “, to send the waltzing strokes of blues and the sluggishness. ⋙ More forecast for the week, the month of April and for the year 2020.

Scorpionyour horoscope for the Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Pablo Picasso was never satisfied, create. Like him, reinvent yourself. This is the best way to keep morale high. Follow the advice of François Mitterrand in ” leaving time “, the time that the weather becomes clement. Remember, as Coluche that ” instability is needed to make progress. If you are standing still, you’re going backwards “. Finally, each morning say you like Cristina Cordula that life is ” MAGNIFAÏK “. ⋙ More forecast for the week, the month of April and for the year 2020.

Sagittariusyour horoscope for the Wednesday, April 15, 2020

“Do not flee from happiness lest it escape “. Jane Birkin she also wants to believe in, happiness, in reinventing themselves artistically. Become ” the groupie of the pianist “, of Michel Berger, your love, someone that you like or that you admire. Imagine yourself in the skin of Raftery-Jane Fonda, ready for all the adventures. You can fall asleep with his words of Spinoza : “The cheerfulness cannot be excessive, it is always good “. ⋙ More forecast for the week, the month of April and for the year 2020.

Capricornyour horoscope for the Wednesday, April 15, 2020

He loves the life Gérard Depardieu, both with greed and derision. Sprinkle your daily life with a little bit of both, to sparkle your eyes. Have fun-you send as Françoise Hardy’s ” Message Personnel “, who you want, who you like, who you love. “Let’s talk about the small papers” to Rhonda. Failing to be able to talk face-to-face, it is always possible to write. ⋙ More forecast for the week, the month of April and for the year 2020.

Aquariusyour horoscope for the Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Even on a Wednesday, it is possible to have ” Saturday night fever “, you déhanchant like John Travolta. If you live in the two under the same roof, make the small fish and the small bird of Juliette Greco will love love tender. Have ” The Fury of Living “, reviewing “Giant” with James Dean. When you have the Blues not to do anything, remember Gertrude Stein : “In general, people are more interesting in which they do nothing, that when they are doing something “. ⋙ More forecast for the week, the month of April and for the year 2020.

Fishyour horoscope for the Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Review all the films of Isabelle Huppert. Its a way to outdo themselves in each of his roles, encourages us to surpass ourselves. Treat yourself to a little caprice per day, of those that did Elizabeth Taylor, for that we offer him a gift. Put your heart in weightlessness. Air like Rudolf Nureyev. Call a girlfriend on the phone, offering to sing with you, “duo des fleurs” from Lakmé (Léo Delibes). ⋙ More forecast for the week, the month of April and for the year 2020.

The influences of the Moon today

Not easy to make predictions in a period where it seems difficult to predict. Also I suggest you read zodiacal adapted to the situation. How the planets influence your life, in a limited space. How they affect your moods, your relationships with others. Personalities born under the same sign as yours, can inspire you. To maintain morale, resist, take advantage of the situation. Discover today how they can help you to believe in the future and in life. ⋙ Horoscope lunar next week

Appointment on Thursday for your horoscope tomorrow ! In the meantime, check out the horoscope of the week, in which Marc Angel you reveals VIDEO the movement of the planets is expected of them and their influences on the different signs of the zodiac. But also its forecasts for April 2020 for all the astrological signsor the signs at the TOP… and FLOPS this month. You can also discover your horoscope of the spring and say the planets of the coronavirus.

