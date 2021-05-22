Horrible year? Queen Elizabeth, loses husband, grandson and puppy

No doubt Queen Elizabeth has had more than ever to be the “unwavering” as it has been called. Faced with this horrible year of loss, today she faces a new duel after losing one of the loved ones for her, one of her beloved“puppies”.

A unique breed of “corgie” dogs have accompanied the life of Queen Elizabeth since she has memory, just as she at some point had the opportunity to have her own family, her large family of “corgies” also did, even if at some point she decided not to raise more for fear that there would be no one to raise them by missing her.

Elizabeth Alexandra Marie, the name under which the sovereign of England was born, would be very sad to lose one of the cubs who would have arrived just in the midst of the relapse of the “prince consort”, Philip of Edinburgh.

The little one, whom “Her Majesty”, called “Fergus” would be a gift to the monarch shortly before her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, lost his life, sadly just over a month after his absence, Elizabeth fires the little puppy which has now worried her closest ones.

The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone is very concerned, as this has happened too soon after losing her husband, she has added that same font to The Sun newspaper.

Fergus, came thanks to Prince Andrew, who took it as a gift to the monarch to lift her spirits with Philip’s admission to the hospital, several weeks ago, two canines ran down the halls of Windsor Castle bringing some happiness to the “grandmother of princes”: William and Harry.

Fergus descended from a cross between a sausage dog and a corgi, which was taken to the veteran queen by the father of Princesses Eugenia and Beatrice of York, the idea would have been fabulous as the tireless queen would have been seen walking them on several occasions.

The faithful companions of the monarch, “Muick” and “Fergus”, the latter of whom unfortunately transcended, lost their lives, both accompanied Candy, the only corgi left to “Lilibeth”, as his parents and the duke called the queen

QUEEN ELIZABETH’S LOSSES

It has been one of the most devastating years for Elizabeth Marie, after she lost not only her husband, Philip of Edinburgh, but also her grandson, Prince Harry, from whom she is somehow far away not only physically but also morally.

Meghan Markle’s husband would have traveled to the United Kingdom for the funeral services of his grandfather, the Duke, Philip of Edinburgh, and in the midst of a “cold welcome” in his words, the Duke of Sussex quickly returned to the United States two days after his grandfather’s departure, even not waiting for the monarch’s birthday which came two days after his return, on 21 April, the day Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom turned 95.

Now, it is unknown when it will be that Prince Harry will reunite with his family and particularly with the sovereign, whom he hardly saw during his brief stay in England.

Without her husband, with the strong controversy surrounding her grandson Harry and her puppy’s departure, she has increased concern for Queen Elizabeth II and hopes that the “unwavering” can remain strong as she has done to this day.