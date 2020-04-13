Hospitals in ireland are receiving shipments of PPE to Conor McGregor

Hospitals in ireland are receiving truckloads of personal protective equipment (PPE) needed thanks to none other than Conor McGregor.

At the end of the month of march, the star irish UFC is committed to donate 1 million euros (1.09 million us dollars) of medical supplies to the hospitals of the republic, and now at Easter, he shares images of the equipment that rolls.

McGregor has been an ardent supporter of the efforts of Ireland to stay at home and flatten the curve, preventing the hospitals in the country to be swamped by patients suffering from coronavirus. Although he has spent the last two days arguing with the Twitter account of the ferry Stena Line to have operated during the pandemic, this is a good reminder that he remains on site and is putting its money where its mouth is.