Hostile (Canal+) How Christian Bale has learned to speak the Cheyenne

In 1892, when the indian wars are coming to an end, Joseph J. Blocker, a captain in the us army, is tasked with a mission that it’s hard to accept : escorting Yellow Hawk, a chief of the cheyenne prisoner of long standing, who wishes to die on his native lands of Montana. By the way, the Blocker, his men, and Yellow Hawk cross Rosalie Quaid, the only survivor of a raid indian, who wanders totally wild. She joined their convoy, soon to be attacked by Comanche…

Canal+ broadcasts this evening the exclusive new film “Hostile“signed by Scott Cooper. A western masterly to honor the myth of the american West. For the sake of realism, the actors have had to learn to speak Cheyenne. This is the case of Christian Bale who played the captain of cavalry Joseph J. Blocker. To do this, the actor of Batman met a great indian chief to learn this dialect. But surprise, surprise, he refused in the beginning and asked him first of all to understand its culture …

In good student Christian accepts the test of the wise man, who ends up teaching him the Cheyenne of the North is not without difficulties : “It is a language beautiful but extremely difficult ! To speak it properly has also helped me better understand the system of beliefs Cheyenne. I have to admit that I was surprised by my progress because to me it seemed initially impossible, but I finished in spite of everything by me to express in a natural way“said the actor during the film’s release in cinemas.

Sarah Ibri