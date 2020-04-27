Hotel Transylvania 2 : who are the French voices ?

The second installment of”Hotel Transylvania” is broadcast Sunday night on TF1. The cast remains virtually the same except for one change, but of size. In the US version – the original – this are Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kevin James and Steve Buscemi, which doubles the endearing vampires, and monsters of this cartoon. That is it for the French version ? Dracula – the main character – was doubled in the first pane by Serge Faliu (the official voice of Adam Sandler). In this second aspect, it is Kad Merad who plays Dracula. The actor double-a vampire with a big heart, who takes to heart his role of grandfather. For the rest of the cast, we find Virginie Efira in Mavis, Alex Goude, in Jonathan Xavier Fafgnon in Frank, the monster of Frankenstein, Guillaume Lebon in Griffin, the invisible man, and Michel Galabru in Vlad. “Hotel Transylvania 2” is also one of the last films of Michel Galabru. The comedian died on 4 January 2016 (the film is released in 2015).

Kad Merad, Virginie Efira Alex Goude are not to their shots of testing in terms of dubbing. Kad Merad has also lent his voice to Trick, the momentum in “Brothers bear” (2003), Adélie penguin in “Happy Feet” (2006) and “Megamind” in the film of the same name in 2010. The actress belgian has doubled cartoon characters in “Robots” (2005), “Max & Co” or “puss in boots”. Alex Goude, the facilitator doubled as a presenter on television in “Storm of meatballs giant” and has lent his voice in the animated series “Lanfeust Quest”.

