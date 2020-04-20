Hotel Transylvania on TF1 : who are the French voices ? – Actus Ciné

Huge success upon its release in theatres in 2013, the animated film Hotel Transylvania is released this evening on TF1. Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez and Steve Buscemi double the characters in VO, but who are the French voices ?

Hu00f4tel Transylvania Trailer VF”,”duration”:140,”view_count”:1157174,”added_at”:{“date”:”2012-06-26 00:00:00.000000″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”Europe/Paris”},”meta”:{“genre_main_movie”:[{“name”:”Animation”,”id”:”13026″},{“name”:”Comu00e9die”,”id”:”13005″},{“name”:”Action”,”id”:”13025″}],”id_main_movie”:126079,”image_main_movie”:”/medias/nmedia/18/90/37/26/20366411.jpg”,”localized_file_type”:”trailer”,”main_movie_type”:4002,”name_main_movie”:”Hu00f4tel Transylvania”,”nb_days_release_main_movie”:-2623,”release_date_main_movie”:{“date”:”2013-02-13 00:00:00.000000″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”Europe/Paris”},”release_status_movie”:”Exit room”,”trans_file_type”:”Strip-ad”},”relatedEntityDistributor”:”Sony Pictures Releasing France”,”relatedEntityDistributorId”:14689,”relatedEntityType”:”movie”,”relatedEntityTrackingIdentifier”:”126079-hotel_transylvanie”,”relatedEntityTitle”:”Hu00f4tel Transylvania”,”relatedEntityId”:126079,”genres”:[{“id”:”13026″,”name”:”Animation”},{“id”:”13005″,”name”:”Comu00e9die”},{“id”:”13025″,”name”:”Action”}],”relatedEntityUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5hbGxvY2luZS5mci9mawxtl2zpy2hlzmlsbv9nzw5fy2zpbg09mti2mdc5lmh0bww=”,”mediaUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5hbGxvY2luZS5mci92awrlby9wbgf5zxjfz2vux2ntzwrpyt0xotm2mdk5nszjzmlsbt0xmjywnzkuahrtba==”}],”disablePreroll”:false,”disablePostroll”:false}”>

Hotel Transylvania is released this evening in the French version on TF1. In the original version it was Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Kevin James or Steve Buscemi who lend their voice to the monstrous characters of the film by Genndy Tartakovsky. But have you recognized the voice to French ?

The voice of Dracula, you said something ? If you’re a fan of Adam Sandler – and watch movies in VF – this is normal since this is none other than Serge Faliu, actor, voice actor and voice French regular Sandler which double as the Director of hotel Transylvania. The French actor has lent his voice to the american actor in more than 34 movies. It has also doubled Charlie Sheen, Chris Tucker, James Marsters, Kal Penn, Ike Barinholtz, Keegan-Michael Key and Eddie Murphy in The Cop of San Francisco.

When creating graphics for the character of Dracula, the vocal performance Adam Sandler has had a direct influence : “Thanks to the way Adam interprets the character, Dracula does have really, but it can also be very quiet and very calm. And it shows in his physical appearance. It looks a bit like a triangle upside-down, cramped in the bottom of the body and wide at the top – it is a kind of close to 2.15 metres in the imposing presence. But thanks to the manner in which the creator of the characters Craig Kellman designed it, it can somehow fold in on itself to become this man’s tender and moving, smaller than we imagine“says producer Michelle Murdocca. It therefore seemed logical to keep the same pitch of voice, and to propose to the doubler official Adam Sandler to take over the role.

Sony Pictures

The “young” Mavis (118 years all the same), the daughter of Drac, is lined by an actress popular since it was Virginie Efira who lends her beautiful voice to the small vampire in the French version. The actress and belgian in is not at his first trial because it has also doubled Jennifer Love Hewitt in Garfield the movie (2004), Piper in the animated film Robots (2005), pussy Katy in Max & Co and especially Kitty Paws of Velvet in the puss in boots Dreamworks animation, released 1 year before Hotel Transylvania. As a reminder, in the original version it is Selena Gomez who plays Mavis.

Jonathan, Frank, the invisible man and the werewolf

Jonathan, the human that Mavis falls in love, is doubled by Alex Goude. The presenter on television had already participated in the dubbing of a Storm of meatballs giant (where he lent his voice to the… television presenter) and then did a voice in the animated series, Lanfeust Quest, which is adapted from the comic of the same name. This is the comedian Andy Samberg who lends her voice to the character in the american version.

DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES / BESTIMAGE Alex Goude and Jonathan at the premiere of the film



The voice actor Xavier Fagnon lent his voice to Frank, the Monster of Frankenstein (Kevin James in VO). He is the French voice of regular Seth Rogen, Rob Corddry, Matthew Fox, Michael Weatherly (NCIS) and has lent his voice to Jude Law in all 6 movies, including the Sherlock Holmes or Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman, Van Helsing or even The Prestige.

William Coryn double the invisible Man (David Spade in the United States), he is the French voice of Jackie Chan and has lent several times, his voice of James Spader, Matthew Broderick and Michael Sheen. William Coryn double also 2 characters in the animated series South Park (Kenny McCormick, and Kyle Broflovski). He is also the artistic director and adapter.

Interpreted by Steve Buscemi in the original version, Wayne, the loup-garou is doubled by Guillaume Lebon in French. Very active in the dubbing, the actor has been the voice of Paul Walker and lends her pitch to David Thewlis, Peter Sarsgaard, Eric McCormack or Sam Rockwell. He is also the voice of the rat Remi in Ratatouille and L in the anime Death Note.

Making-of ” dedicated to the dubbing VF film