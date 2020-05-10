‘House at the End of the Street’ is available to watch on Netflix in America?

Movies for teens, Thrillers, Thrillers, psychological, horror Movies, Teen Screams

Date added: may 9, 2020

History:

Unknown Date: added to Netflix

11/08/2014: removed from Netflix

05/09/2020: Streaming Again

Description:

Moved to a new town proves even more stressful for a teenager when she learns that the house next door was the site of a double murder.

Certificate: PG-13

Sequences of intense violence and terror, thematic elements, language, some feasts of youth and brief information about the drug

Year: 2012

Duration: 1 h 40 min

Audio: English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Mark Tonderai

Cast: Gil Bellows, Max Thieriot, Jennifer Lawrence, Elisabeth Shue, Jordan Hayes, James Thomas, Eva Link, Nolan Gerard Funk, Allie MacDonald, Krista Bridges

