‘House at the End of the Street’ is available to watch on Netflix in America?

Movies for teens, Thrillers, Thrillers, psychological, horror Movies, Teen Screams
Unblock US Netflix using Surfshark VPN (connection fee)
A subscription to Netflix is required to watch on Netflix
Date added: may 9, 2020
You want to keep it forever? Try to search “House at the end of the street” on Amazon (link paid)
History:
Unknown Date: added to Netflix
11/08/2014: removed from Netflix
05/09/2020: Streaming Again
Description:
Moved to a new town proves even more stressful for a teenager when she learns that the house next door was the site of a double murder.
Certificate: PG-13
Sequences of intense violence and terror, thematic elements, language, some feasts of youth and brief information about the drug
Year: 2012
Duration: 1 h 40 min
Audio: English [Original]
Subtitles: English
Director: Mark Tonderai
Cast: Gil Bellows, Max Thieriot, Jennifer Lawrence, Elisabeth Shue, Jordan Hayes, James Thomas, Eva Link, Nolan Gerard Funk, Allie MacDonald, Krista Bridges
RATINGS:
LISTS:
DISCUSS ON …:
Facebook Twitter
Log in or sign up for updates …
Available on Netflix USA!!!
A subscription to Netflix is required to watch on Netflix