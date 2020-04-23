House of horror : this punishment revolting parents ‘ torturers

To finish off one of his daughters surprise trying to eat, Louise Turpin was chosen to give the cat to eat the dogs, and was forced to watch this scene.

In February 2019, David and Louise Turpin has been sentenced to life in prison with a sentence of safety of 25 years to have ill-treated and held 12 of their 13 children, aged 2 to 29 years, in their house Pettris, California. These were attached to the furniture, could not wash themselves only once a year, and ate in turns according to a schedule. The couple admitted the facts.

Kevin Beecham, attorney for the district of Riverside, who has worked on this case, revealed on Tuesday 14 April, new evidence on the acts of the couple Turpin. It tells in particular People what punishment Louise had inflicted on the elder of her daughters, when she surprise, searching for food in the fridge. “She was caught trying to steal or take food in the fridge or the pantry, and her mom told her to bring her cat and so, mom put the cat outside, and was watching her daughter while the dogs ate literally the cat in front of it, the déchiquetaient and kill him”says the prosecutor. The little girl was 9 years old when she witnessed this incredible scene of violence.

The seven older children of the couple are living together and can’t see their parents until 2021

Out of the thirteen children of the couple Turpin, six minors, were placed in foster families, while the seven major live together. “For the first time in their lives, they can make their own decisions, choose what they will eat, where they go, what they will study. They are grateful to be able to be present for each other,”, had explained their lawyer, during the trial of their parents, in February 2019. They do not have the right to get in touch with their incarcerated parents, until 2021.

