House of star : Drake unveils photos of his manor of 4000m2

In the last issue of the magazine american Architectural Digest, the canadian rapper we made a visit to his huge mansion in Toronto.

We already know the tastes (a lot of) bling of some american celebrities. So much so, that it was remained mouth-agape when it was discovered the gigantic villa Kim Kardashian and Kanye West strangely empty and completely white. But, in discovering the images of the house of the rapper Drakethe shock is quite different. Seen in the preview clips ““When to Say When“, “Chiago Freestyle“and more recently “Toosie Slide“his incredible mansion is today the cover of the american magazine Architectural Digest. Over the course of the article, that is that the artist, 33-year-old made the turn (endless) of some 4000 m2 it occupies in his hometown of Toronto. More the visit progresses, the more we get lost among the splendours of this property fully realized by the architect and interior decorator canada Ferris Rafauli.

From its entrance hall made entirely of marble Marquina, the tone is set. Two statues of the artist Kaws greet the guests not discover the same occasion, an extraordinary bronze chandelier.

Drake and his house star

Despite the wide enough angle of the shot, impossible to see the ceiling. The height of the walls almost gives vertigo while Drake laying quietly in front of his piano Bösendorfer, customized by the japanese artist Takashi Murikami.

He also installed a recording studio always in style Art-Deco, the basis of any its project. According to the article, the artist’s multimillion-dollar anticipated as the mix of studio-eccentric of the year 70 and the club Annabel’s of London”

In eternal fan of basketball, Aubrey Drake Graham has built a field with dimensions of 28m long by 15m wide. The icing on the cake, he also offered a swimming pool overhung granite.

Drake, his home star is a bit too flashy…

A display media lush, who already created the controversy on the internet. In the midst of a crisis of the Covid-19, and whereas more than 6 million Americans are registered as unemployed last week, we wondered if the timing was really good.

