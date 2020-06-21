how Alexander Ludwig has won the role of Bjorn ?

Alexander Ludwig plays for several years in the Vikings. Find out why the actor took over the role of Bjorn in the series.

It’s been several years that Alexander Ludwig takes on the role of Bjorn in Vikings. The actor has not been chosen for the chance to play with this character.

Fans of the Vikings have been able to see the first part of the season 6. The new episodes were not lacking action and there has been a lot of tension between the sons of Ragnar.

Ragnar and Ivar had to fight in the new episodes and Ivar do not hesitate to stab his brother to get more power. So, does anyone know if the son of Ragnar is going to be in the next episodes.

The rest of the season 6 Vikings will put an end to the history of the area north and around the world want to know how it will end. Bjorn still needs to do great things if one believes the prophecy, and all the world expects a lot from him.

Alexander Ludwig embodies the past several years Bjorn and he plays very well to this character. However, the actor has confided why he had been chosen in the series and will surprise fans !

Vikings : Alexander Ludwig has had the role of a fun reason !

Alexander Ludwig has made an appearance in the Hunger Games alongside Jennifer Lawrence. This is part of the thanks to the saga for the adolescents that it is noted the show runners for the Vikings.

However, it seems that the production has had a blow of heart for the actor. And for a good reason, the latter has I always had a strange resemblance to Travis Fimmethe who plays Ragnar in the series.

” One of the executive producers of the series saw me in the Hunger Games. And it has been noticed a strong resemblance to Nathan O’toole, who played the Bjorn original. And also that seemed to me to Travis Fimmel” he said that in the Collider.

Therefore, the production has been in contact with the administrator of Alexander Ludwig so that he could pass an audition for the Vikings. It is clear that the actor sticks well to the character.

Tags : Alexander Ludwig – Vikings – the Vikings Alexander Ludwig – Vikings Bjorn – Vikings-Ivar – Vikings-Ragnar – Vikings-season 6 – Viking season 6 release date of Vikings season 6B