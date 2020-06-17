How Allbirds wants to make the sneaker more eco-friendly

Sneakers, eco-friendly design and a good character, this is the challenge that Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger, both 38-year-old co-founder and CEO of the brand Allbirds. Chosen the sport shoes of the most comfortable in the world Timethey are, therefore, composed of merino wool (whose transformation consumes 60% less energy than a synthetic material) or eucalyptus fibre drinks without artificial irrigation in the farms in south africa (which requires 95 % less water than cotton). The outsole is made of sugar cane of Brazil and the laces are made of recycled water bottles. “For the questions and the volume of production, the big brands prefer to use derivatives of oil,” explains Tim Brown. They know that a shoe trend and an eco-friendly, the majority will choose the first. We are confident that the current consciousness is rooted in the mentality of the consumers, especially for young people.” Valued at us $ 1.4 billion, Allbirds has opened a dozen stores in the world and is now available online in France.

A shared belief

The summer of 2008. Instead of taking advantage of the season, Tim Brown, 27, a midfielder for the Wellington Phoenix FC, visit for the first time… a shoe factory : “I was scared to see all the polluting products are used. I got out of it, telling me that he had to find a solution to solve this problem.” Nothing… Six years later, removed from the land became a student in the trade won a research grant to create a new material for shoes : “That was my first goal, not a desire for the business. And then Joey, an engineer and expert in renewable materials, enlightened me about the problems of pollution caused by the industry of footwear and fashion. Things had to change !”

The captains of Silicon Valley (Larry Page), the stars of Hollywood (Emma Watson, Matthew McConaughey, Mila Kunis, Ryan Gosling or Leonardo DiCaprio, so full it became a shareholder), the mark of the fly. Even Barack Obama has been previewing in February 2018 with a pair of Allbirds to the feet, in the first row, in the middle of the basketball games at Duke university, and North Carolina. “How do we know ? Frankly, I don’t know. We do not send gifts to the VIP, I promise. But we are grateful !”

Key Dates

2014 : the Creation of Allbirds in San Francisco and the first fundraising of $ 7.5 million.

1 march 2016 : publication of the first model, the Wool Runner. A million pairs sold during the first two years.

March 2018 : Launch of the model of fiber of eucalyptus followed, in August, the incorporation of the insole in the sugar cane.

On August 1, 2018 : Leonardo DiCaprio becomes the investor.

The 1 July 2019 : Launch the web page allbirds.he had, just before the release of the collab ” with some Water, the company eco friendly for Will Smith, who sold the water of a source New York in a bottle of solution to 82 % of renewable resources.

April 14, 2020 : Allbirds became the first fashion brand to the label of each of its products with an indicator giving information on the carbon footprint equivalent that has occurred.

May 28, 2020 : adidas and Allbirds announce a partnership with the goal of “developing a shoe ‘performance’ with the lowest carbon footprint ever built”.

Article first published in GQ magazine, n°138, under the title of “Allbirds, shoes, of good omen”

Download the new edition of GQ magazine, may/June, by clicking here.