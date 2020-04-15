How and where? J will give one million dollars to the quarantine COVID-19

The actress and singer, Jennifer Lopez, will return to show his great heart on the 6th of April with the first of his program, Thanks a Million (thanks a million).

Here, the “Diva of the Bronx” where she and a group of celebrities exposed as acts of generosity can change the life of a person.

In this first season, the diva of the Bronx, sharing credits with such artists as Anthony Davis, Nick Jonas, Gabriel Iglesias, Aaron Rodgers, Karlie Kloss, Yara Shahidi, Kristen Bell, Kevin Hart and Tracy Morgan, who will deliver 100 thousand dollars to 10 people.

Before the show, published on Tuesday, JLo, who is also the executive producer of the show, explains that each celebrity has selected a person who has had a profound impact on your life, and these, in their turn, must give half of this money to another person, and thus continue the chain of kindness.

Nick Jonas has used their social networks to express their enthusiasm to be part of this program.

“Today more than ever, every day, acts of kindness connect us in surprising ways. #Thanks AMillion “, said the member of the Jonas Brothers.

The reactions of his supporters have not waited.

Many are those who have noted that the difficult period that the world has known due to the global pandemic of sars coronavirus is perfect for providing this type of inspiring content.