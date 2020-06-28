how Animal Crossing has become a cultural phenomenon

ANALYSIS

It is without a doubt THE game of the containment. Posted on march 11, in Nintendo Switch, in the middle of a crisis of the coronavirus, the video game Animal Crossing : New Horizons has experienced a popularity monster. The concept is simple : on a desert island is an idyllic place, to the universe, too cute, you play as a character responsible for the creation and management of a small community. In six weeks, it had already sold over 13 million copies ! At the beginning of June, it was the game that sold the most in France. But beyond sales, Animal Crossing it has become a true social and cultural phenomenon, in front of a platform of expression more than a simple video game.

Virtual museum and dresses pixelisées

First the players, “lambda”, which have demonstrated creativity. In full containment, the virtual world ofAnimal Crossing sometimes it is used to replace the canceled events in the real life : birthdays, weddings, funerals, graduations… Thanks to the on-line game, in fact, it is possible to accommodate to their friends on the island or visit the their and, with the text chat and voice, you can chat with all people present in the same island.

Attracted by the success and the large community ofAnimal Crossingthe brands have taken advantage of the opportunity to communicate in a different way, so that the containment was blocking people in their homes. For example, Marc Jacobs and Valentino, the two famous houses of haute couture, recreated in the game of clothing representative of their collections. Thanks to a QR code, players can download free of charge and also go to pick the apples of fish or the bar with style !

The island state of mind ️ We have partnered with the Animal Crossing Fashion File of Instagram to carry some of our favorites #THEMARCJACOBS rooms to #AnimalCrossingpic.twitter.com/BoXyl0Q18g — Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) On the 2nd of may 2020

The museum, closed due to the coronavirus, also seizedAnimal Crossing. The Getty Museum has reproduced the paintings of the master to make it accessible, in a version very pixelated, to the players that you would like to decorate your home. The Museum of Angers, has organised a virtual visit to the museum of the present in all the islands to tell the story of the fossils of the dinosaurs that the players must rebuild and put in perspective with your own collection.

On this international day of the museums, what better way than to go to the museum in Animal Crossing. Thanks to all our virtual visitors !☺️#IMD2020#AnimalCrossingNewHorizons#CultureChezNous#CultureAngerspic.twitter.com/P4xg79apn1 — Museum Of Angers (@Museum_Angers) The may 18, 2020

When the video game mimics the tv

But that’s not all ! There is even a television program directly in the Animal Crossing ! “Animal Speaking” is copied in the “late shows” in the u.s., these entertainment programs that move through the stars of the promotion in the right mood. Is Gary Whitta, a screenwriter, who had the idea. After a few days of hard work in the game, he put up a fake tv studio with the objects of the game. Therefore, it is not a camera, a sofa-bed for guests, a desk for the presenter, the green of the plants… The show is filmed through the game and broadcast live on Twitch. “Animal that Speaks”, even has its own generic.

On his show, virtual, that lasts two hours, Gary Whitta to the guests. They just need to have the game to connect and reach the island of the presenter. So we can see your little avatar to sit on the couch and listening to us talk through the voice chat private island. Some celebrities lent themselves to the game, such as Elijah Wood, the actor who plays Frodo in the The Lord of the Rings, who came to talk about his passion for the Animal Crossing. And, then, the show also hosts live music, again thanks to the voice chat. Sting has performed in “Animal that Speaks” your latest single, a new version of the song from the Police “don’t stand So Close to Me”.

Fortnite there are also

Animal Crossing it is not the only game transformed into a media platform, or cultural. Another notable example of this containment, it is Fortnite. With its 250 million players, is the most popular game of the moment. The mode “battle royale”, in which he must be the last survivor of a group of a hundred players left on an island, meets continually to players of all ages and of all countries. But in the last few months, there are other occupations within the game itself, including the operations in the collaboration with associations like the Red Cross and the WWF.

Take a look at “GAMERS” podcast ” Europe 1 Studio You remember the best episodes of Assassin’s Creed that in your history classes ? Wait for the release of FINAL FANTASY VII Remake as a child on Christmas morning ? Take a look at the PLAYERS, the new podcast from Europe, 1 Studio, and immerse yourself in the secrecy of the stories of video games, cults. Designers, programmers, managers and artists, who take you behind the scenes of the greatest sagas in video games… Related Post: And the best interpreter canin is... Uggie of "The Artist" >> Find the episodes on our site Europe1.fr and in Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud, Dailymotion, YouTubeor the platforms of listening to usual.

And from the beginning of the crisis of the sars coronavirus, which goes even beyond that since Fortnite welcomes… concerts. The more crazy, took place on April 24 : Travis Scott, american rapper superstar, has organized a show on the virtual game. A single performance of a dozen of minutes, recorded beforehand by the artist and transcribed virtually through an avatar giant of the artist. Around twelve million players who went to the appointment and they were dancing in his character instead of killing the other.

This success has made Epic Games, the publisher of Fortnite, to go even further. Now, the “royals” are held regularly in the game around cultural events. For example, there was a “DJ set” from Steve Aoki and Deadmau5, or, more recently, the spread for the first time, via large screens on the field of play, the trailer of Principlethe next film of Christopher Nolan.