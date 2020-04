COVID-19 has completely changed the way the film industry will operate in 2020, and perhaps beyond. Some of the biggest movie releases of the year, including No Time To Die, Mulan, and Black Widow, were repulsed. Some films have been released early on VOD, after having spent a few weeks in the halls. The outputs of other films have been completely moved to the platforms of streaming, which means that they won’t see can never be a theatrical release.