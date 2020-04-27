How Arnold Schwarzenegger has overcome the dark past of his family in Austria

Arnold Schwarzenegger is famous in many ways. His career as a bodybuilder is legendary, and his role of Terminator is one of the reasons why it is considered to be one of the biggest stars of the action all the time. He has held the position of governor of California and, on a less positive note, made the headlines when it was learned that he had fathered a child with his housekeeper while he was married to Maria Shriver.

Before Schwarzenegger began this journey as an American in the eyes of the public, he was a child in Austria, and his life is unrecognizable compared to his life today.

Growing up in the shadow of an abusive father

The house Schwarzenegger was a place of rigid and unhappy. Gustav, his father was a chief of police and a roman catholic, strict, who applied extremely strict rules to his family. Gustav was not just to require – he was violent. He was an alcoholic, and he was also violent and cruel. He was convinced that Schwarzenegger was gay, then he chased it with a belt and beat him.

Schwarzenegger had an older brother named Reinhard. Gustav believed that Reinhard was the more athletic of the two boys, it has, therefore, been preferred and even encouraged the brothers to fight in order to humiliate her younger son.

But this was not even the worst thing about Gustav.

A dark secret is revealed

In 1990, reports have surfaced claiming that Gustav was a nazi. Schwarzenegger would have been able to deny the stories and ignore them, but he decided to discover the truth. He spoke with rabbi Marvin Hier, the dean and founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a jewish organization of human rights. Schwarzenegger was a long time supporter of the centre, and he asked Yesterday to investigate accusations about his father.

This investigation has revealed that Gustav had asked voluntarily his membership in the nazi party in 1938. It also turned out that he was a member of the “brown shirts”, the main paramilitary wing of the nazi party. It was a fact difficult to face for Schwarzenegger, but he’s not trying to hide who her father was, or that he is in strong disagreement with the beliefs of Gustav.

“This is a proud moment for anyone when you learn that your father was a member of the nazi party”, said Yesterday. “But Arnold is not his father, and Arnold should be judged for who he is.”

He broke ties with his father a long time ago

When Schwarzenegger has discovered the dark past of his father, Gustav, had been dead for nearly 20 years. Even before his death, Gustav and his son were separated. Schwarzenegger was so determined to avoid Gustav that when Reinhard died in a car accident in 1971, he did not go to his funeral. Schwarzenegger did not return to Austria for the funeral of Gustav to his death in 1972 either.

The mother of Schwarzenegger, Aurelia, has not been able to protect him from the abuse of her father, and she was also concerned that he is gay because of his posters of bodybuilding. Nevertheless, she and Schwarzenegger have remained close to until his death in 1998.

Coming to America

The decision to leave Austria was not easy. “You know that you must fight from the beginning; otherwise you’d be leaving your country. If you had this wonderful atmosphere pink, you would not want to leave. “

Despite the difficulty of leaving everything behind him, he knew from the age of 10 years that America had the promise of a future that he wanted. “I said:” That is what I do here at the farm? Oh, my God, I must continue. How do I do that? “. His experience has made him a strong advocate of immigration reform.

The decision by Schwarzenegger to start over in a new country was a huge success. He became a superstar, but more importantly, he was able to leave his painful past behind him and choose a life different from the one in which he grew up.