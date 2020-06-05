One day, at the end of the 1980s, Arnold Schwarzenegger entered Osteria Romana Orsini on Pico Boulevard in Beverly Hills and sat down for, perhaps, the most fortuitous meal of his life. The place was not an old den. The action hero was only there because his friend had suggested it. “He says:” Let’s go to this pretty Italian restaurant “,” says the actor.

Between the pasta bites, Schwarzenegger noticed Paul Verhoeven at a nearby table. The director had just directed RoboCop, which the Terminator himself naturally liked: “I thought that this idea of ​​being a machine and all that, we did, but it was a whole new spin. It was so creative and I got involved. It was just great. He remembers thinking, “I have to go and tell him how much I enjoyed this film.” “

Schwarzenegger talked to Verhoeven long enough for his pasta to cool and the seeds to be planted for future collaboration. “I hope that one day we can work together “,” said Schwarzenegger to the director. “And he said,” I would love to. “The conversation,” says Verhoeven, “went very well. When he left Osteria Romana Orsini, he took over the chance encounter with his wife. “She said, ‘Oh, you should make a movie with Arnold’, ‘he remembers.

What the Dutch filmmaker didn’t know was that his new boyfriend was developing his science-fiction epic: Schwarzenegger had convinced a production company to acquire the rights to a script based on the short story by Philip K. Dick “We Can Remember It” for you wholesale “; the adaptation went with a shorter and more impactful title. “I’m going home after lunch and I thought, ‘I’m a fucking idiot,'” said Schwarzenegger. “I should have told him about Total Recall right away. “

The project represented the next step in the evolution of Schwarzenegger’s career. By that time, he had hit hits like Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator and Predator, and appeared with Danny DeVito in the comedy Twins, his first $ 100 million smashes. But he had never had the chance to play a role as complex as the protagonist of Total Recall, Douglas Quaid, a construction worker who does not realize that he is, in fact, a secret agent and that his beautiful wife, Lori, is a plant sent by his boss who has become a sworn enemy, the brutal governor of the Mars colony Vilos Cohaagen.

Before Schwarzenegger became aggressively attached to the film, everyone who had tried to do so had failed. His external premise, which dozens of impractical versions of the script had attempted to resolve, demanded both an ambitious star and a unique visionary director.

This is why Schwarzenegger called on Verhoeven, who had just come out with a film that also had a dystopian aesthetic. “I believe in good directors,” said the star. “Because if they are on, then the film will continue. “

On June 1, 1990, Total Recall was released, totaling an astronomical budget of between $ 50 million and $ 60 million at the time, and unlike anything that has ever hit the big screen. On the back of its technologically advanced but somber end of the 21st-century depiction of imaginative creatures, hyper-violence, and understudies, the film was a huge box office success. And by giving Schwarzenegger his biggest success at the time, he was also a kingmaker.

Now, 30 years after the premiere of Total Recall, the 72-year-old former California governor, whose muscles did not deflate at all during his forties, explains how he wanted the film to come to life. As he sits on a shaded chair outside his home in Los Angeles and talks brilliantly about turning an interplanetary film about an American handyman with an Austrian accent into a blockbuster, one thing is certain: he makes the sound impossible easy.

TriStar Photos

While there is no way that Total Recall would have worked without Verhoeven, the image belonged to Schwarzenegger. “He is the soul of the film,” says the director. “Before the shot, during the shot, and after the shot. With his lead man pumping iron like his shepherd, the film overcame the challenges of visual effects, physically demanding filming and an ill-advised promotional campaign to become a science fiction classic. Always ahead of his peers, Schwarzenegger used something no one could do to embark on his heyday as an action star.

“For Arnold and me, we got exactly what we wanted,” says Verhoeven. “Without me trying. “

For Schwarzenegger and Verhoeven to join forces, they needed a filmable script. In the 1970s, Ronald Shusett and Dan O’Bannon, who collaborated on Alien, were the first to try to adapt “We can remember it for you by and large.” Dick’s story in 1966 centers on a government employee by the name of Douglas Quail, whose dreams of the red planet led him to seek the services of Rekall Incorporated, a company that implanted fond memories in its customers. The procedure unleashes the truth in him: he is a government murderer whose spirit has been wiped out.

The script of Shusett and O’Bannon finally fell into the hands of Italian producer Dino De Laurentiis. At one point or another in the 1980s, Richard Dreyfuss, Patrick Swayze, and William Hurt were all in talks to play. None did. Canadian director David Cronenberg even tried to break through the story, but after a dozen drafts, he couldn’t get it to work. Nobody could seem to understand how to properly mix the action and the adventure of the story with its elements of science fiction and its psychodrama. Plus, the end was a mess.

“The original character in the original script is a lousy accountant. It would be silly with Arnold. —Paul Verhoeven

All the while, Schwarzenegger was watching the movie. But De Laurentiis, whose production company had funded Conan the Barbarian, didn’t think the former Mr. Universe was the right person to play a supposedly normal guy. “I’ve been going on for years, years, years,” says Schwarzenegger. “Because Dino De Laurentiis had it. And he always thought, “Schwarzenegger, I want you to be Conan. I don’t like you being in Total Recall. I have Jeff Bridges. »»

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger has perfected his skills of crushing bad guys on the screen. And after seeing an article on the bankruptcy of De Laurentiis Entertainment Group in 1988, it jumped. “As soon as I read that, I thought to myself, ‘Total Recall. He owns Total Recall, ”says Schwarzenegger. He contacted Mario Kassar and Andy Vanja at Carolco Pictures, the small, aggressive studio that had directed the Rambo series and Schwarzenegger’s boyfriend and boyfriend, Red Heat. “Guys,” he remembers telling them. “Total Recall is available. “

It didn’t take the producers long to recall Schwarzenegger with good news: they bought the rights to Total Recall for $ 3 million. “The next day,” he says. “It was an immediate action. This is how these guys worked, Andy and Mario. “

Shortly after, Carolco offered Verhoeven the position of director. “We shook hands, Arnold and I, and we said, ‘We are going to do this,'” said Verhoeven. “And that was it. We are not talking about money or anything. It was just looking at each other and believing that Mario could finance it and that Arnold and I were a good team. “

“He was European, so I understood his character,” says Schwarzenegger. “And the scandal and all that he had done. I don’t know if you’ve ever seen Flesh and Blood. He just has a very good eye and it was very violent. And I thought that was how the film could be. ”

However, there was one problem that remained to be resolved: the script. According to Verhoeven, there were around 40 projects. None of them worked. For Verhoeven, the problem was obvious. “The third act was just a continuous, 30-minute chase,” he says. So he hired Gary Goldman, the author of John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China, to correct the climax. They also wisely changed the profession of Douglas Quaid, from a weak pencil pusher to a construction worker armed with jackhammers.

“The original character in the original script is a lousy accountant,” says Verhoeven. “It would be silly with Arnold. “

TriStar Photos

As Mars was not available, Verhoeven chose to film Total Recall in Mexico City. His star remembers that the director was attracted to the architecture. “He thought the look was so futuristic,” says Schwarzenegger. Much of the filming did not take place on-site, but rather in the cavernous sound scenes of Estudios Churubusco, where the out-of-the-world scenery was carefully constructed.

Dream Quest Images, who had developed the visual effects for James Cameron’s The Abyss, was responsible for visualizing the future that Verhoeven had imagined. In addition to building complex miniature decors for Mars, the company has created realistic and complete X-ray scanners, flat-screen TV screens, holographic projections, and interior details of autonomous taxis called Johnny Cabs.

“It was one of the great ideas, the way it was used in the film,” says Schwarzenegger. “Because now you have vehicles that drive alone and you can program. (For the record: Schwarzenegger likes a good autonomous car; last year, he built one with Greta Thunberg.)

Visual effects supervisor Eric Brevig spent much of the production wondering if what he was doing would please the demanding Verhoeven. “He always challenged me, like, ‘You’re not going to be able to make it look beautiful,'” says Brevig, who remembers assuring the director that “No, no, no, it will be fine.” But Brevig now admits, “It was as much hope as anything else.”

Total Recall may not have used CGI like the visually revolutionary blockbusters of the early ’90s, Terminator 2 and Jurassic Park, but its combination of practical and smart digital effects has shown that even the most fantastic follies can come to life. and, in doing so, set a new standard for the genre of science fiction action.

Rob Bottin, the creature effects guru behind Carpenter’s The Thing, conjured up a remarkable amount of strangely memorable footage. In one shot, Quaid extracts a glowing tracking probe from his nose with a device that resembles an orbit class. In another, his eyes and tongue swell grotesquely when he is starved of oxygen on Mars. This was created using an air-inflated model of Schwarzenegger’s face.

“There were crazy characters,” says Schwarzenegger. Like, for example, the Martian resistance leader Kuato, a mutant attached to his own brother George. And a woman whose head divides into segments to reveal that she is Quaid in disguise. “I thought it would just open and it will be there,” says Verhoeven. “Rob Bottin created all these layers, layer by layer, just because he thought doing it by just opening was too dull and too mechanical and too mundane. “

There was also, of course, the film’s visual drag, a sex worker on Mars with a unique set of assets. “The woman with three breasts,” reminds me of Schwarzenegger. (How could I forget?)

“Rob Bottin did that,” says Verhoeven, now 81, before embarking on a monologue about breasts, nipples, and his discoveries as a student in the Netherlands. “I know some women didn’t have, say, two nipples, but they have four. Like a dog, whatever. This is what they have. They exist, basically, and I saw the medical photos when I was in college. And I knew it. I wanted four nipples and breasts, with large breasts and smaller breasts underneath. And Rob Bottin, I think, felt it was too realistic for the film. And basically, three breasts would be more, say, in the style of the whole film. “

Three decades later, while Total Recall and his three-breasted wife are sitting in a special place in science fiction, Verhoeven seems grateful for Bottin’s instincts. The director now concedes: “He was right. “

TriStar Photos

The shooting of Total Recall, which lasted five months and spanned the spring and summer of 1989, had an impact on the distribution and the team of the film. Gastrointestinal distress was common. The sets were full of dust. And Schwarzenegger suffered multiple minor injuries while filming some of the film’s most difficult combat scenes. “Broken fingers and cuts with glass, and things like that,” he says. “I had to be sewn up at two in the morning because it was a lot of filming at night.”

For Verhoeven, a few takes were never enough. But going through a scene 15 or 20 times never bothered Schwarzenegger. “Arnold has no ego,” says the director. “He doesn’t have the feeling of” everything I do is good “. He has a feeling of “if something is not so good, it should be done again.”

It was Schwarzenegger who refused to let the demands of production alter everyone’s mood. “His goal was to keep things light, get them done, not be a drama and do his job,” said Mel Johnson Jr., who plays Mars taxi driver Benny. During the filming of a scene, Johnson remembers moving away from Schwarzenegger a little more than he had been asked during his audition. Johnson was not wearing his reading glasses, so he wanted his costar to look less blurry. After Verhoeven immediately cut and ordered another take, Johnson again drifted too far. That led Schwarzenegger to ring: “Man if you want to be in the movie, the camera is going to be on me. “

“Everyone screamed,” said Johnson, who also remembers that Schwarzenegger threw snide guns at Verhoeven’s head. “Paul didn’t understand anything at all. It was hysterical. “

Schwarzenegger “said,” I was going to be a movie star big enough for everyone to learn to pronounce my name. “-Mel Johnson Jr.

Amid production, Schwarzenegger hosted a dinner at an upscale restaurant in Mexico City. When Ronny Cox, who plays Cohaagen, made a speech, Johnson noticed a styrofoam ball flying through the air. Then another hissed. And then another. Soon it was a deep ball fight. In the middle of a restaurant. Schwarzenegger had arranged it. “It was a hysterical way to release all that tension,” says Johnson.

But Schwarzenegger didn’t just generate laughter off-camera. No film in which he had been, not even Twins, embraced his comic timing like Total Recall. “With Arnold, he would have a good chance of being powerful, funny and light, with violence and all that,” says Verhoven. “And it was true. “

The film, whose body count is so high that the spoofing suite Hot Shots: Part Deux then made a point to surpass it, somehow manages to soften its excessive gore with simple liners, usually delivered by Schwarzenegger. There are “Bring your ass to Mars”, “Sue-me, dickhead” and “Clever girl”. Lori of Sharon Stone, who first becomes Quaid’s wife before revealing that she was spying on him, tries at one time to manipulate him. But before she could take out her gun to shoot him, he shot her in the head and said, “Think of it as a divorce.”

“Sharon Stone’s face ranges from evil to the sweetest and most charming expression possible,” says Verhoeven. “This transition has been so remarkable for me. The evil in his eyes turns into the love of his life in seconds. This look, says Verhoeven, led him to launch it in Basic Instinct.

Although the film is not as subversive as the RoboCop anticorporate, Total Recall is by no means apolitical. The fact that Cohaagen and his cronies, including Richter Ladle of Lori’s true lover Michael Ironside, lead a corrupt government that subjugates the poorest citizens of Mars is, well, a little too prescient. Still, it’s fun to see Verhoeven happily transforming a summer pole into a headache. Long before Christopher Nolan, the Dutch director played with the concepts of memory and time. Behind everything that happens after Quaid’s visit to Rekall – Quaid gets a procedure that uncovers experiences that may or may not happen; the revelation that Quaid is, in fact, an obliterated Cohaagen ally, Carl Hauser; the revamped highlight,

“I just had a terrible thought,” said Quaid in the closing moments of the film. “What if it’s a dream?” “

“Well,” said Melina, “kiss me quick before you wake up.” “

The end is ambiguous, as Verhoeven wanted. “Gary [Goldman] and I emphasized that there were two realities,” he says. “And that the two realities were true at all times. It is a dream and it is true. ”

If this sounds like a risky way to end an action movie, it’s because it was. At the time, the public was used to satisfying concrete outcomes; the good guy kills the bad guy and takes the girl. But Verhoeven was not concerned with such preconceived ideas. He had Schwarzenegger to back him up, and Schwarzenegger wasn’t just the Total Recall star – he was his bodyguard.

“When the producers wanted to remove scenes because it was too expensive, Arnold intervened and essentially said:” Cut me if you want to change the script for budgetary reasons “,” says Verhoeven. “Throughout the filming, he supported me. He would be right behind me, all the time. Whatever the difficulties encountered, whatever our needs, Arnold took the plunge. “

For Schwarzenegger, Verhoeven was the ideal partner. On Sunday, the only day off production outside the city, the star was able to find the director on the roof of their hotel by listening to and selecting songs from Jerry Goldsmith’s music for the score. “He would have his notebook there,” says Schwarzenegger of Verhoeven, who on Monday evening screened his films for the casting. “He was like a teacher. I always compared him to a teacher. This is how it is. “

At Total Recall’s closing night, Schwarzenegger orchestrated another fight, this one with water guns. Verhoeven remembers people diving under tables to avoid getting wet. “I don’t even think people were drunk,” he says. “They were so happy to be kids, to shoot each other with water. That characterized him a lot, you know? “

TriStar Photos

During post-production, Schwarzenegger and Verhoeven reversed roles. Now the star was the teacher and the director of the student. “He said, ‘Paul, there are two things you need to do to make a movie work: make the movie and advertise it,” says Verhoeven. “He was way ahead of me because I never thought about these things.” Total Recall’s promotional campaign, he adds, “was done by Arnold. He was behind everything. “

But not always right away. The first Total Recall trailer, made by distributor TriStar Pictures, was a dud. The hearing test results for the one-minute teaser, which hit multiplexes in the early 1990s, were too low, and Schwarzenegger insisted on why. The dramatic clip— “How would you know if someone has stolen your mind?” Asked a narrator with deep voices. It presents a close-up of Schwarzenegger looking into space before his head tilts towards what appears to be the surface of Mars. He did not show any of the film’s elaborate special effects or any of its action sequences.

For Schwarzenegger, the teaser belittles the film. “It looks like a $ 20 million movie in this trailer,” he remembers. “It’s like a $ 50 million film. Which at the time was a huge budget. Not about to let out a potential blockbuster, he contacted Peter Guber, the studio director at Sony, who owned TriStar Pictures. “I said to Peter – I knew him well -” Peter, you have to help me with this, “says Schwarzenegger. “I know you now have your hands full to take over a studio and all that, but here is a movie where you could make a lot of money. And I said, “They don’t understand what the story is and how to sell it. “”

According to Schwarzenegger, Guber hired Cimarron / Bacon / O’Brien to cut a new Total Recall trailer. The firm, which had campaigned for The Empire Strikes Back, The Terminator, Indiana Jones, and the Temple of Doom came up with a much more dramatic cut that included some of the film’s best special effects shots, explosions, and shots of the character of Schwarzenegger. wreak havoc on Mars.

As soon as the redesigned trailer was broadcast, audience ratings increased. He also started hearing from producers, including the action movie maven Joel Silver, who said the film looked like a definite hit. (“Joel Silver always tastes good with this stuff,” says Schwarzenegger.)

In its first three days in theaters in June, Total Recall made $ 25.5 million, the highest-grossing at the weekend box office of the year (surpassing the debut of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). “It was a spectacular opening,” says Schwarzenegger. “It was a blow. “

The ironic hard-R space opera house attracted $ 261.3 million worldwide, turned out to be the fifth most profitable film of 1990, and won an Oscar for its visual effects. By shooting beyond the moon and up to March, Schwarzenegger had become the hottest star in Hollywood. In the four years since Total Recall, the actor directed Kindergarten Cop, Terminator 2 and True Lies, three films that totaled more than a billion dollars.

The ancestry did not surprise Johnson, who during the filming of Total Recall had a conversation with Schwarzenegger about his first years in Hollywood. When he arrived, the aspiring action hero said that he had been told three things: you are too tall, no one can understand what you are saying and your name is impossible to pronounce. A young Schwarzenegger then sculpted and took singing lessons. But he kept his name. “He said,” remembers Johnson, “that I was going to be a movie star big enough for everyone to learn to pronounce my name.” “

In the early 90s, Schwarzenegger had gone from a novice actor whose aftershocks were dubbed in his debut feature film to a megastar with a salary of eight figures per image. The success of Total Recall confirmed what he, but not Quaid, knew to be true: his fantasy was real.

“You can watch this movie today; you don’t need any of the new technology or anything like that, ”says Schwarzenegger about the film, which was remade, humorously, in 2012.“ I am very happy to have made some films that hold the road. Not because of my work, but because of brilliant directors. “

To the disappointment of the two, Verhoeven and Schwarzenegger never joined again. In the 1990s, they tried to create an epic big-budget ensemble during the crusades, but Carolco chose instead to fund $ 100 million on the cut island of Renny Harlin, a pirate film that bombed so much that it contributed to the collapse of the studio.

“Working with Arnold is essentially a paradise,” says Verhoeven. “I’m so sad that we can’t make a second film. At least they will still have Total Recall.

Back outside his LA home, Schwarzenegger says that before the closure, he had recently left the company. While browsing the television channels, the group came across Total Recall, a mid-fight scene. Fortunately, it was not a dream. “It’s a great movie,” says Schwarzenegger, “when you can watch a movie after 30 years and the feeling is still the same. That day, he and his friends ended up watching the whole thing.