How artists US abuse YouTube to become n°1 ?

The taking into account of YouTube in the calculation of album sales has opened the door to abusive practices, as the recent example of 6ix9ine embodies with strangeness.

Be number one of the Billboard is nothing more than a question of music. Of course not, and for years. The place of n°1 belongs to the one who associate, with his new single, a communication is able to serve his cause, to set aside the competitors. And since a few months, the open window by Billboard, the guarantor of the classification of the us charts, a tenfold increase in the implementation of abusive practices, already touched upon these last few months via YouTube.

Let us return briefly to the rear. In January, Billboard has once again done an update of its system of calculation for the album sales. In addition to sales of physical, digital and streaming (free or paid), the group has decided to integrate the views of platforms videos, including YouTube. “The popularity of musical styles, such as Latin music, hip-hop, or electro, which dominate the rankings on YouTube, will now be fully taken into account “, explained Lyor Cohen, head of music at YouTube, through a press release, relayed by The World.

6ix9ine, a lyrics video after a clip record

Thus, since January, 3750 views on a free platform, like YouTube, are the equivalent of a sale of the album, compared to 1250 for a platform fee. The situation has greatly changed in : YouTube, which was not until then that a single hosting provider, promotional materials, able to promote the singles (the views were already in the obtaining of certifications as a single) has taken the form of a new hunting ground. And the phenomenon is particularly acute in recent weeks, where the accumulation of videos of all kinds flock.

The example of 6ix9ine and her latest single “Gooba” is the most relevant. With his new title, the artist has signed a spectacular return within the sphere of rap, locating on the throne of the song of rap the most viewed in 24 hours on YouTube. A week after its release, the clip has over 155 million views. Alarming, but not enough. In the idea of promoting massive new content, 6ix9ine has published, at the end of a few days, a “lyrics video” for her single, who advanced it, to 7.2 million views. Unless the clip is, of course, but it is always that taken.

Then, of course, the concept of lyrics video does not date from the beginning of January. Quite to the contrary. On the other hand, it is often the opposite process is followed : a single was released, accompanied by a lyrics video responsible for promoting the title on YouTube. Then, the clip is unveiled, history to extend the hype of the song. Here, and especially in the outgoing a handful of days later, we don’t try to prolong anything, but especially to sustain the views on the same product. Because in the calculations Billboard, of course, only the official accounts are retained. So, no reason to leave fans the opportunity to release a video with lyrics, when you can (and should ?) do it.

Travis Scott : five videos for one song

The example of 6ix9ine is in no way an exception. Quite the contrary, it is even rather sober. A few weeks earlier, Travis Scott has unveiled five visuals for the promotion of “the SCOTTS”. There, of course, difficult to leave crumbs for the top spot of the Billboard charts. Piece clipped through the event Fortnite, video inside, video oustide, audio, and event Fornite complete : Travis Scott and Kid Cudi, have spread on YouTube of entry, history of focus all the views on their own content. That’s a lot in there, not ?

With this idea in addition, they are able to comfortably settle on the first place of the Billboard charts. But YouTube already had the YouTube views in the singles before it. What changes is that at the output of the joint project between Travis Scott and Kid Cudi, all these views will be accumulated and count in the final calculation. And it’s going to necessarily weigh to the place of n°1 and for the sacred-holy first-week. Even Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have followed the initiative for the release of their collaboration “Stuck with U” with three different videos. And if it seeks to collect funds for the First Responders Children’s Foundation, it is still a video more, which inflates the number of total views of the single.

Thus, the practice, in full development, is expected to continue to increase given the flexibility of the rules of Billboard. Taking into account almost everything that is possible when the output of a single, the american group obviously creates innumerable opportunities for abuse (but no cheating !) that YouTube is only a tiny branch. In France, the SNEP has decided differently : the YouTube views, as the streams are free, do not count. Like that, it is all settled.

And also : how is the new album from Future and has been certified gold in 15 mins ?