How Batman v Superman has installed Enameled in the DCEU

Batman v Superman: dawn of justice opposite the best duo of heroes in the DC world against each other, but it has also laying the groundwork for the arrival of one of the greatest threats to Superman, the cyborg Enameled. Batman v Superman was the second movie to come out in the DCEU, after the origin story of Man of Steel. He quickly set up the DC Trinity consists of Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in a fight to save the world from brain maniac Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) and his terrible creation , Doomsday – the two super-villains, the most dangerous and the most emblematic of the myth of Superman. Although this is not as obvious, Dawn of Justice also establishes the birth of Enameled.

In the comics, Enameled is a cyborg powered by a heart of kryptonite green and a deep hatred for Superman. There are several variations of his origin story and motivations for the fight, but they all boil down to the destruction of his body and rebuilding it, cybernetics later by the scientist Emmet Vale. Parallel to the improvements in robotic Enameled, professor Vale infuses them with his own hatred for the man of steel, because he thinks that as a scientist, he should do everything that is necessary to eliminate a foreign divine, of the surface of the Earth. Enameled slowly loses the rest of his humanity and becomes a machine, vicious is able to manipulate mechanical devices and transform the machines as extensions of his body.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was already filled with the characters and setups for future movies, including Wonder Woman and Justice League. The photograph of Diana Prince in the First world War in the costume of Robin in tatters in the Batcave to the occurrence of a Flash in time trying to communicate with Bruce Wayne, the DCEU has grown a lot in the space of a film. One of the smaller Easter eggs that could easily go under the radar is the involvement of the scientist Emmet Vale (Ralph Lister) in the creation of Doomsday. In Dawn of Justice, he helps Lex Luthor using Kryptonite recently discovered on the corpse of general Zod (Michael Shannon), was killed by Superman in Man of Steel, in order to detect the effect of the mineral on a body kryptonien . His first manipulation of Kryptonite is a clear sign of a future attachment to the item, which it will use later to feed Enameled, his greatest creation.

In fact, Enameled has played a much more important role in the earlier versions of Batman v Superman, written by David S. Goyer (who co-wrote the trilogy, The Dark Knight and Man of Steel). Instead of introducing a new character into the DCEU, the original identity of Enameled was supposed to be Wallace’keefe (Scoot McNairy) – the man who lost his legs in the battle of Metropolis and has accused Superman of having ruined his life. Some pieces of conceptual art DCEU unused show what it would look like as Enameled. After all, Keefe had all the reasons to become the super-villain: Superman was in part responsible for his physical disability, he lost his job and his wife in consequence, and was then operated by Lex Luthor to manipulate Bruce Wayne to fight Superman. In the final version of the film, it is at its end, when Luthor makes a bomb at the U.s. Capitol in his wheelchair in order to influence the public against extraterrestrial entities.

With the reception negative of Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, and the rapid death of, Doomsday, the installation of Enameled in Batman v Superman: dawn of justice ensures that at least one villain iconic Superman can make a strong appearance in the DCEU at a given moment on the road. While the version of Henry Cavill’s Superman remains in a pending state, its villains could still develop in other films. It is a robust strategy, as recently demonstrated Birds Of Prey.

