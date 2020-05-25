How Britney Spears is (re)become the queen of the internet

20 years after “Oops, I Did It Again”, Britney is everywhere : pages of memes, challenges, TikTok, its popularity explodes on Twitter or Instagram… and in particular with the LGBT community.

His photos and videos to Instagram during the containment have made the happiness of the internet : Britney Spears takes advantage of its swimming pool, makes sessions of sports with his love and dance on the song from her ex, Justin Timberlake. In Short, Britney lives her best life, taking advantage of the 20th anniversary of its second album, “Oops, I Said It Again”, which has sold more than 20 million copies. After the glory, a descent into hell and a journey through the desert, Britney Spears is in the process of reclaiming the internet, more or less in spite of it.

Foundation of the culture web

If the pop-star is american made the heyday of MTV and magazines for teens in the 2000s, its history echoes that of the democratisation of the internet in western households : in 2007-2008, the singer goes through a divorce, tumultuous, attacks paparazzi shot of an umbrella, and shave the head. His mental health is worse than ever, she is harassed and over-hyped, mocked after his performance failed to the MTV Video Music Awards : the darling of America has flipped out.

During this time, Britney will be supported by its fans, through blogs, and especially through the videos of Youtube in its infancy : the video of the young Chris Crocker, entitled “Leave Britney Alone”, quickly became a meme and a foundation of the internet culture… at the price of many of the comments homophobic and transphobic. And in spite of the success of radio, the princess of pop seemed not to have the rating. Worse, his silence last year on the canvas gave rise to the theories of the wildest : the star would be interned against their will in a psychiatric hospital.

But after a long journey through the desert, virtual, Britney seems to be definitely coming back : more than 24 million followers on Instagram, the challenges TikTok on his song “Baby One More Time”and an avalanche of memes in his image.

Queen of the internet

Memes, these images parody adding a caption on a photo, in a objective humorous. The canvas is filled, and the page instagram ItsBritneyMeme was made a specialist of this type of content : “I think Britney is naturally funny, his gestures, his facial expressions or his body language” says Rudyard, the creator of the page. It affixes to photo-outputs from their context phrases funny or photomontages, celebrating the pop star american. “So far, I think I have managed to be funny without making fun of her” : for Rudyard, memes Britney Spears are not meant to laugh at her but with her.

Lobbygouine, 15.000 followers on Instagram, is one of these accounts memes where laughter goes hand in hand with destruction of the hétéropatriarcat and gender stereotypes. An account of a committed and inclusive where Britney has her place : “already this is my entire childhoodsays the designer. Then, you start from the premise that you can make it say”. In full the nostalgia of the years 2000 and their recklessness, Britney becomes queen of the web culture : its pétages of lead as her times iconic are celebrated and parodied… And particularly in the circles of the feminist or LGBTQ+.

Icon queer

Britney Spears has a figure of icon in the middle LGBTQ+. “At the beginning of his career in 1999, all the young gay people have adopted it. It is a child of the Mickey Mouse Club with which a whole generation has grown up. A lot of the kid.e.s produced by Disney have had a journey similar: to get rid of the perfect image, it is necessary to go through a deconstruction violent, both in his image psychologically” explains Antoine Servel, lecturer in american civilization. “LGBTQ+, Britney has an important place, not for a political stance or a particular undertaking, but for his music and for his image that could be considered “camp””, he adds.

çLe term “camp”, as defined by the american journalist Jack Babuscio as the overall expression of sensitivity to gay in one person, characterized by irony, aestheticism, theatricality and humor. Very present in the culture drag-queen, the term of camp would be perfectly suited to the phenomenon Britney : for the drag queen paris Minimum Gesté, the difficult life of Britney would have a link with his status as a gay icon. “Because it is camp, and that his life was so difficult and mediated, it is both a complaint and mocked for it” adds Antoine Servel.

Culture of the parody

For the creator of Lobbygouine, Britney is “clearly a queen” and its memes parody the words of the singer to talk to crush, or to recall his famous gimmick “It’s Britney Bitch”. In 2009, Laurence Allard, master of conference in sciences of the communication, signed an article entitled “Britney Remix : singularity, expressiveness, remixabilité at the time of the creative industries. To a third age of the culture ?”. In this research paper, she was studying how new digital practices, including those of the “remix”, that is to say, the parody, were shoving the web culture : Britney, in spite of herself, had attended the meeting. If, at the time, these parodies video consisted of mocking the pop star and his awkwardness, this remix culture is back to work today in a celebration of the singer.

More and more active on social networks since a few years, Britney Spears plays of the codes of the internet, and participates itself in this remix culture. In full containment, she posted an image diverting his title “Baby One More Time”, grading “My loneliness is saving me”, hydroalcoholic gel to the hand. For Rudyard, page memes ItsBritneyMeme, “Britney does not owe us anything, and ironically, it continues to spread the positivity. It became a bit introverted and conservative”. The pop star shows up smiling, positive, full of humor, and each of its posts to harvest almost 2 million likes on Instagram.

Icon communist ?

Proof that the remix culture can go a long way, Britney Spears has been the subject of a curious passion at the end of the month of march, when the singer has published a text by the artist, Mimi Zhu. The latter called for the redistribution of wealth, and the strike, the star adding that the “communion beyond the walls”with three small roses. It was not necessary any more for the canvas renames the singer “buddy” Spears.

The memes mixing his image with a sickle and hammer have multiplied, some of his songs have been studied in the light of marxism, and a thread Twitter shared more than 27,000 times the was the face of various editions of the Communist Manifesto of Karl Marx. Britney is no longer mocked, but admired : on the side of the creators of pages of memes, his recent political positions have strengthened his sympathy, breaking once again the image of the doll pop.

Britney Spears as different editions of The Communist Manifesto: A Thread. pic.twitter.com/XMDQS9Mloj — inés tabby lee t. (@timoteachalemet) March 25, 2020

If the containment has damaged the image of certain celebritiesbetween whims and phrases are displaced, the Los Angeles Times wondered if Britney was not the celebrity, “comfort food” what we needed during this crisis. The article describes his activity on social networks such as fun and chaotic, its messages are less calculated than those of other american celebrities. In the final analysis, Britney Spears continues to be a star of social networks because it is human. While it was predicted its demise, it was able to hold good, and as explained in Vice in 2016his fall has not taken place. In 2018, it was even part of the 10 singers the best paid in the worldaccording to Forbes magazine. Britney Spears is not dead, long live (It’s)Britney, b*tch.