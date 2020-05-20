How Celine Dion stands out as an icon of modern times

With ” Courage “, it finds the first place in the Billboard 200 for the first time since his album ” A New Day Has Come “, released in 2002. AP

C’is his moment. With Couragehis twelfth disc in English and released on 15 November, Celine Dion squatte the first place of the Billboard 200 (the ranking of best-selling albums on the american territory). The last time she had climbed to this place, it was in 2002 with her album A New Day Has Come. Especially, Billboard recalls that the international star is one of the few artists to be able to classify one of his albums at the top of the charts over the last three decades (1990, 2000 and 2010). It with now Janet Jackson, Jay-Z, Metallica, Nas, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, Britney Spears and U2.

On social networks, “Celine” has thanked his fans :

“I’m so grateful to the songwriters, producers, engineers and musicians who shared their talent with me. Thank you to all my fans for extraordinary for their support. You’ll never know what it means to me. I love you ! “

I’m so grateful to the songwriters, the producers, the engineers, and the musicians, who shared their talent with m… https://t.co/FzqszyQNUs — celinedion (@Celine Dion)

Flood Dion in 2020

But all this is only a prelude to the storm Dion called to hit the world in the coming months. In France, the tickets for his concert at the festival des Vieilles Charrues, July 16, 2020, sold out in 9 minutes, and those for its six concerts in Paris at La Defense Arena, at the end of June and beginning of July, in… 1: 30. For her concert in Monaco, on 8 July, the price of the tickets flew, ranging from 600 to 1 600 euros.

🚨 Celine Dion @ParisLaDefArena, full 🚨 🎶 Spectacular ! By 1: 30, all tickets general public 6 concer… https://t.co/uBAdlU0Mns — ParisLaDefArena (@Paris La Defense Arena)

And for those whose faith would need to be firmer, or that have not yet solved the mystery of ” Céline “, they will be entitled to a make up session : Aline God, a biopic in French, played and directed by Valérie Lemercier, will be released in theaters on November 11, 2020. At the same time, Celine Before Celine, a feature-length film in English, supported by the family of Dion, will focus on the childhood of the star, before the success.

Has 51 years old, she proves that she can now afford the luxury of getting rid of criticism from those who saw it as a singer karaoke-1990’s or for shows nerdy in Las Vegas. Three years after the death of René Angélil, she also has permanently exploded the image of the singer cornaquée by his pygmalion of husband.

For the promotion of Couragein New York, she has chosen to take a karaoke of his Flying On My Own that could be translated by ” to Fly with my own wings “. On the title Perfect Goodbyeoff Courageshe takes the liberty to launch “this shit is perfect “ (” this thing is perfect “) some 2 minutes and 50 after the first few measures of the song.

Queen of karaoke, and then ?

It is gradually that the star has moved to the rank of icon, Celine Dion was not built in a day. In 2014, it is adoubée by the director Xavier Dolan which has been used It does not change (1998), for one of the scenes strongest of the film Mommy. He admitted then to Inrocks : “I grew up with Celine Dion ! “. In 2017, MTV noted that it had reached a new level of “cool “she “did not even need to sing, that it could simply continue to live “. This year, she found herself pleading with the rapper Drake not to get tattoos of his face on the body. This phase marks what some like Harper’s Bazaar call it the” Dionaissance “while the chain CBC tries to promote the term ” Celinaissance “.

.@CelineDion is pleading with @Drake not to add her face to his collection of tattoos. “Please Drake, I love you ve… https://t.co/FfXGdB6lBd — iHeartRadioCA (@iHeartRadio Canada)

The strength of ” Céline “, it is also that it is where we do the waiting may not be. After having worn everything and sometimes no matter what, Vanity Fair observes that it is tamer, vestimentairement parlant, but it always comes out of the batch. The Guardian note that it avoids the “fashion faux pas “ as a person : to this end, it has hired Law Roach, a stylist from Chicago who has customers are the singers Mary J. Blige, Ariana Grande or actress Zendaya. It has made her a fashion icon who do not dress like a fifty-year old, making him take all the risks clothing.

In the September issue of the magazine CR Fashion Bookshe proves that she still has the feet on the ground, saying that he does not see himself as the “the new queen of fashion “. “I am the mother, I am the boss, I am responsible for my decisions with my team “, she says :

“I try to do my best, to accomplish something, you always set the bar as high as possible. “

The canadian magazine The Walrus states, finally, that the parents love it, grandparents love it, and that the young people are discovering that besides having an incredible talent, she is an inexhaustible source of memes. Now it is forbidden to look with pity on such and such a colleague who admits to benoîtement at noon : “The VHS of his marriage with Rene, I have scratched so much I’ve seen it. “ Alone Celine Dion could solve all the disputes, intergenerational base of ” Ok boomer “.