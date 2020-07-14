How do you Fight against the FEAR ? Will Smith MOTIVATION Tips in French – Video de Motivation in French 🔥 – Break Football

➡️ In this #discourse, Will Smith shares with us one of his experiences : he speaks to us about his parachute jump in Dubai, which allowed him to draw a lesson: Why I was afraid before a parachute jump ? Why I was afraid of 16h before the jump ? Why I was afraid of that when he was not even forced to jump ? And he was aware of that at the time that he was making a parachute jump he felt only a sense of joy because it was the experience of the most divine that you made in your life and the fear I had felt before the jump was stupid. The moral of your experience is that your biggest fears are the most beautiful things in life. Therefore, it shows us that we can all overcome our fears if we really want to see what’s hidden behind ! 🚀 #Motivationfrancais2020 – #Développementpersonnel – #motivationfrance – #success #willsmith #MotivationFR

PLAYLIST MOTIVATION 👇 :

THAT IS Will SMITH ? 🤔 :

Willard Carroll Smith, or Will Smith, is a singer, actor and film producer american born September 25, 1968 in the city of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

It is one of the few artists who have enjoyed success in three different entertainment media in the united States and in the world : the film, television and music. It quickly became famous, taking the lead role in the television series The Prince of Bel-Air in the 1990s, and then by the imposition of the cinema with a couple of blockbusters hit as Bad Boys (1995), Independence Day (1996), Men in Black (1997) and Enemy of the State (1998).

To maintain the motivation of the team and good to see you ! 😉

————————————

– Put a LIKE to support the channel 👍

– And do not forget to PUT the #MOTIVATION comment if you are MOTIVATED to #succeed and achieve your #dreams 🚀

————————————

📘 Your free Guide ! “10 attitudes to adopt for success” 📘

( 👇 Click on the link to access it ! 📩 )

➡️ https://bit.ly/3b7jiNg

————————————

Video made by : Success Story

To subscribe to our INSTAGRAM 👇🏻 :

To subscribe to our youtube channel 😃 :